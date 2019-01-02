India’s three newly renamed islands in Andaman & Nicobar

PM has announced new names for 3 islands in Andaman & Nicobar, honouring Netaji Bose and his Indian National Army. Ross Island is now Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island is Shaheed Dweep, Havelock Island is Swaraj Dweep. All 3 are in South Andaman district.

NETAJI SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE DWEEP (Ross Island) was once a settlement where the British established a penal colony and later buildings including troop barracks. It was gradually abandoned following a massive earthquake and World War II.

SWARAJ DWEEP (Havelock Island), 39 km northeast of Port Blair, is one of the bigger islands in the Andaman group with an area of 113 sq km. It has several white sand beaches, rich coral reefs and lush green rainforest. In 2001, Swaraj Dweep had a population of 5,354.

SHAHEED DWEEP (Neil Island) is a miniature version of Havelock Island, just south of it. Its beaches are named after characters from the Ramayana (Laxmanpur, Sitapur, Ramnagar, etc.) The island is 5 km across at its widest point. In 2001, 2,868 people lived on it.

(Sources: Andaman & Nicobar Tourism, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Andaman & Nicobar Administration)