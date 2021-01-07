Quixplained: All you need to know about India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive

0 Comment(s) *
In what will be the biggest inoculation drive in the world, India is gearing up to begin vaccinating its population against the novel coronavirus. Who will get the vaccine first? What is the process? How does one register for it? We answer all your questions.
