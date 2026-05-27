Two Indians die descending Everest: Why retrieving a body from that height is so difficult

Everest climbers are supposed to get an insurance to pay for their rescue in case they get stuck or lost. (Express Archive)

Hyderabad resident Arun Kumar Tiwari last week fulfilled a long-standing dream — summiting Mount Everest. However, he had barely begun the descent when his health failed and he died. His family has decided to leave his body there to honour his love for the mountains.

Along with Tiwari, his 47-year-old fellow mountaineer Sandeep Are also died on the same day, on May 21. Are’s body could be recovered as he died lower down on the mountain.

In Tiwari’s case, the family has made an informed decision. But bringing a body back from Everest is notoriously difficult and expensive.

In fact, bodies have lain on the mountain for years, serving as a landmark and warning for climbers every year. One of the most well-known is Green Boots, believed to be the body of Ladakhi climber Tsewang Paljor, lying on the Everest route for 30 years, his bright green boots clearly visible. Another is Sleeping Beauty, the remains of American climber Francys Arsentiev, who died in 1998.