Indian students can again hope to study in Canada. But living there will be a distant dream

Over the past two years, Indian students have faced an unprecedented spike in visa refusals, long processing delays, and confusion over housing and post-study work rules. Following a “reset”, clarity is emerging

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
8 min readPanajiUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 03:53 PM IST
Canada visaOver the past two years, Canada has sharply tightened its international student regime, and Indian students, once the backbone of Canada’s overseas enrolments have been the most affected. Photo: Joydeep Pal/Unsplash
Make us preferred source on Google

India-Canada relations are at a strategic turning point. Speaking at Chandigarh University on Tuesday (February 3), Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, Rajan Sawhney, said that Ottawa wants India to see it as a “reliable and trusted partner”, pointing to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned visit to India in March as an opportunity to deepen trade and economic cooperation.

Sawhney spoke of expanding engagement in energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and higher education, even underlining that Canada’s international student quota remains underutilised and Indian students can still apply.

Yet, her remarks come at a moment of deep anxiety among Indian students, who have faced an unprecedented spike in visa refusals, long processing delays, and confusion over housing and post-study work rules.

Over the past two years, Canada has sharply tightened its international student regime, and Indian students, once the backbone of Canada’s overseas enrolments have been the most affected. 

As governments attempt to rebuild trust through diplomacy and trade, The Indian Express spoke to Canadian academicians, who explained how higher education is undergoing its own “reset”. 

A clampdown like never before

The clampdown happened as the result of multiple pressures converging at once. At the heart of it was the rapid growth of the international student system without corresponding investment in housing, oversight, or infrastructure.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gabriel Miller, president and CEO of Universities Canada, said the last two years should be understood as a reset after the system was “turned upside down”. Canada’s higher education model has historically rested on about 100 nonprofit universities offering high-quality, relatively affordable education. That foundation, he said,  remains intact. 

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Study abroad: Weather, money — harsh realities from an insider

But what undermined it was the emergence of a parallel ecosystem of for-profit technical and community colleges that aggressively marketed Canada as a migration destination rather than an academic one.

When evidence of abuse surfaced, including fraudulent admission letters and misleading recruitment practices, the government responded with sweeping corrective measures, Miller said.

Acknowledging the significant disruption it caused genuine students, Miller argued that protecting the system’s integrity was unavoidable.

What the numbers show

The scale of the decline in student numbers has been stark. Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada showed a sharp fall in study permit approvals through 2024 and 2025 following the introduction of national caps and stricter verification measures. Indian students were the worst affected. Government data stated that refusal rates for Indian study permit applications rose to about 74% in August 2025, compared with roughly 32% two years earlier. At the same time, application volumes from India collapsed, as repeated refusals, processing delays, and shifting rules discouraged prospective students.

Story continues below this ad

The impact extended beyond campuses. Statistics Canada data and subsequent reporting linked a rare decline in population growth in late 2025 to the fall in international students and other temporary residents. Provinces and cities that had come to rely on international students for population growth, labour supply, and rental demand felt the effects quickly, underscoring how deeply student mobility had become intertwined with Canada’s domestic economy.

This coincided with a period of diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Ottawa after 2023, creating an atmosphere in which immigration and visa processing became politically more sensitive.

Placing this within a wider global frame, Miller said that trust itself has become scarce in international relations. “What we have seen globally is that a reliable friend has become one of the world’s most valuable commodities.”

Referring to Canada’s own experience, he added that the country had seen “trusted neighbours suddenly behaving in ways that make us worried about the future. So, what we can accomplish with India begins with investing in long-term, trusting relationships.” 

The housing crisis

Story continues below this ad

Rhonda McEwen, president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto, told The Indian Express that domestic political pressures in Canada compounded the impact on Indian students. She noted that international students became highly visible in public debates around affordability and capacity in major cities. 

“Housing is a challenge in every growing city worldwide,” McEwen said, adding that in Canada, the scale of the pressure meant that “when the government recognised what was happening, it took very dramatic action to address the issue and correct the problems”.

Universities, she said, do not believe students caused the housing crisis, but housing became the tipping point. “There’s always a limit on how much opportunity anyone can offer,” she said, explaining that the housing crunch was “where the problem started” and what made inaction politically impossible.

Major urban centres were already facing severe shortages when international student numbers surged, particularly in regions where private colleges expanded rapidly without investing in accommodation.

Story continues below this ad

McEwen said the government has now acknowledged that international education “cannot expand without parallel investment in housing”. She said that Canada has launched “a massive plan to increase housing supply”, including a new federal agency, Build Canada Homes, mandated to “get as much new housing built as quickly as possible”.

Crucially, universities have been made eligible for federal housing funding, recognising their role as major housing providers. “Canadian universities provide about 130,000 residence beds for students, but we need to provide more,” she said.

Miller framed the housing crisis as inseparable from the broader tightening of Canada’s international education system. The surge in students, he argued, exposed structural weaknesses created when “a small group of profiteers – not universities, but fly-by-night technical colleges – abused the system”.

According to Miller and McEwen, the impact of the reset has been uneven across Canada’s higher education sector. During the period of policy change, Miller said that universities have largely been more insulated than colleges amid disruptions in both application volumes and approval rates. What is critical now, he added, is that “we’re starting to see it stabilise”..

Story continues below this ad

The sharpest declines have occurred in the community college sector, which offers shorter, technical diploma programmes.

Canada’s ‘study, work and settle’ model

After upheaval in the last two years, clarity is emerging.

Miller said students and institutions are beginning to understand how the system has changed. He pointed to a new $1.7 billion Canadian plan to attract young researchers and create academic opportunities as evidence that Canada is not retreating from global education, but reshaping it.

McEwen said that the system is setting the stage for a steady recovery in student numbers, particularly in high-quality university programmes, whether delivered in Canada or through partnerships in India.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Pradhan meets delegation of 24 Canadian universities to boost India-Canada higher education ties

The “study, work and settle” model has not disappeared, but education and immigration are no longer being sold as a single package. Long-term settlement in Canada, she added, is now being explicitly separated: “That’s a question of immigration policy.”

Miller said that Canada was restoring the “fundamental strength” of its system: where the chance to get an education with lifelong benefits was the primary offer – not residency.

What Indian students should expect

Work-hour rules for international students have been tightened, restoring a weekly cap of 20 hours of off-campus work during academic terms, with full-time employment permitted only during scheduled breaks. While Canadian authorities acknowledge that many international students arrive on loans and make significant financial sacrifices, both Miller and McEwen stated that excessive work during term time undermines learning outcomes.

According to them, Canada remains more affordable than the US, and post-graduation work opportunities continue to allow students to earn while gaining professional experience. The responsibility of universities, McEwen said, was to ensure students received “strong value for that investment”  value that “pays off over their entire lives,” not just during their years of study.

Story continues below this ad

Now, Indian students should expect greater scrutiny and clearer rules.

Miller described the current moment as “the beginning of a new day,” one in which Canada would “slowly rebuild opportunities for students to access high-quality education”. That would happen “carefully over time” in order to create “something that people can count on for decades”.

For students, the message is to plan for quality rather than shortcuts.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Russian oil
In India’s first-ever Disaster Victim Identification guidelines, teeth hold the key
Disaster Victim Identification
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt has done RRTS stunt’ 
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
pancreatic cancer
'Has risen nearly 30%': Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s
Nasa
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Gemini gets a cleaner look as Google updates tools and ‘My Stuff’
Google is also changing how ‘My stuff’ works on Android and the web. Previously, the section showed previews of your three most recent items. That preview has now been removed. (Image: Express Image)
'Has risen nearly 30%': Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s
pancreatic cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
EXPRESS OPINION
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
RBI maintains status quo, conserves policy ammunition
RBI maintains status quo, conserves policy ammunition
In a fragmented world order, AI and energy will hold the key to rewriting rules
Signals for the future, an elephant that never leaves the room
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement