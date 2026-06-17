Every fifth seafarer is now an Indian: How India’s maritime workforce became dominated by non-officer crew

Data shows that the ratio between officers and non-officers among Indian seafarers has flipped from 60:40 in 2010 to 35:65 in 2024. Globally, this ratio stands at 45:55.

Written by: Jay Mazoomdaar
3 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 04:05 PM IST
seafarerAs of June 11, 562 Indian seafarers were aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels, including 329 in the Persian Gulf region, and 233 in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: Amit Chakravarty
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As the number of Indian seafarers has increased more than fivefold over the past one-and-a-half decades, the workforce composition has shifted distinctly towards non-officers, with more ratings — hands-on operational or technical crew — joining ships.

According to data maintained by the Directorate General of Shipping, the officer-to-rating ratio among Indian seafarers has flipped from 60:40 in 2010 to 35:65 in 2024. Globally, the officer-to-rating ratio stands at 45:55.

Expansion of nautical workforce

Data also indicates a more rapid expansion of the non-engineering (nautical) workforce. Between 2010 and 2024, the number of engineering crew more than tripled from 25,844 to 100,792, while the strength of nautical crew increased more than fivefold from 36,423 to 207,109.

In 2024, half of the non-engineering Indian crew were working as cooks, hospitality staff, salon ratings, cruise vessel staff, wipers, cleaners, painters, and lookout staff. In 2010, less than 37% were engaged in these roles.

Also read | Make it clear: Indian sailors are not collateral damage

At the same time, the number of Indian bosuns — the senior-most non-officer deckhands — rose from none in 2010 to 4,324 in 2024, and the number of Able Seamen increased from 708 to 16,568 over the same period.

In 2010, nearly half of the non-engineering Indian crew — 16,590 or 46% — worked in the rank of third officer or above. In 2024, this fell to under 20% (40,303), as Indians joined non-officer ranks in large numbers.

Among non-officer engineering staff, most work as oilers, motormen, and engine petty officers. Among officers, the majority work in the rank of third engineer or higher.

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Since 2010, when India had 62,267 active seafarers, the country’s maritime workforce has expanded more than fivefold, marking one of the most significant shifts in the global maritime labour market.

India a top supplier of seafarers

India ranks among the top three suppliers of maritime personnel, alongside the Philippines and China, accounting for approximately 17% of the global seafaring workforce: about 3.23 lakh seafarers out of a global total of 1.89 million. Today, nearly one in five seafarers globally is Indian.

Unsurprisingly, Indian seafarers mostly work on foreign-flagged vessels, which employed 123,729 (86%) of the 143,940-strong Indian workforce in 2016. This has inched higher to 278,466 (90%) of the 307,901-strong workforce in 2024.

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This explains the disproportionate exposure of Indian crew to risks posed by a potentially hostile maritime environment since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed in early March.

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As of June 11, 562 Indian seafarers were aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels, including 329 in the Persian Gulf region west of the Strait of Hormuz, and 233 in the Gulf of Oman east of the strait. This was down from 753 seafarers aboard 27 Indian-flagged vessels reported in mid-March.

Of the 13 Indian-flagged vessels reported last week, five were crude oil tankers, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one each of an LPG tanker, a chemical/product tanker, and a dredger. Subsequently, at least one tanker safely exited the Strait of Hormuz on June 15.

On June 11, the government said that more than 18,000 Indian seafarers were facing uncertainty across the broader Gulf region — down from 23,000 reported in mid-March.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jay Mazoomdaar
Jay Mazoomdaar
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Jay Mazoomdaar is an investigative reporter focused on offshore finance, equitable growth, natural resources management and biodiversity conservation. Over two decades, his work has been recognised by the International Press Institute, the Ramnath Goenka Foundation, the Commonwealth Press Union, the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust, the Asian College of Journalism etc. Expertise and Experience Mazoomdaar’s major investigations include the extirpation of tigers in Sariska, global offshore probes such as Panama Papers, Robert Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan, India’s dubious forest cover data, Vyapam deaths in Madhya Pradesh, mega projects flouting clearance conditions, Nitin Gadkari’s link to e-rickshaws, India shifting stand on ivory ban to fly in African cheetahs, the loss of indigenous cow breeds, the hydel rush in Arunachal Pradesh, land mafias inside Corbett, the JDY financial inclusion scheme, an iron ore heist in Odisha, highways expansion through the Kanha-Pench landscape etc. ... Read More

 

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