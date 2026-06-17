Every fifth seafarer is now an Indian: How India’s maritime workforce became dominated by non-officer crew

As of June 11, 562 Indian seafarers were aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels, including 329 in the Persian Gulf region, and 233 in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: Amit Chakravarty

As the number of Indian seafarers has increased more than fivefold over the past one-and-a-half decades, the workforce composition has shifted distinctly towards non-officers, with more ratings — hands-on operational or technical crew — joining ships.

According to data maintained by the Directorate General of Shipping, the officer-to-rating ratio among Indian seafarers has flipped from 60:40 in 2010 to 35:65 in 2024. Globally, the officer-to-rating ratio stands at 45:55.

Expansion of nautical workforce

Data also indicates a more rapid expansion of the non-engineering (nautical) workforce. Between 2010 and 2024, the number of engineering crew more than tripled from 25,844 to 100,792, while the strength of nautical crew increased more than fivefold from 36,423 to 207,109.