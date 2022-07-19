Explained: Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

The Indian rupee breached the psychologically significant exchange rate level of 80 to a US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. According to a Bloomberg report, the rupee declined to 80.06 per dollar.

What is the rupee exchange rate?

The rupee’s exchange rate vis-à-vis the US dollar is essentially the number of rupees one needs to buy a single US dollar. This is an important metric not just to buy American goods but also a whole host of other goods and services (say crude oil) for which Indian citizens and companies need dollars.

When the rupee depreciates, buying (importing) something from outside India becomes costlier. There is a flip side too. By the same logic, if one is trying to sell (export) goods and services to the rest of the world (especially the US), a falling rupee makes India’s products more competitive because depreciation makes it cheaper for foreigners to buy Indian products.

Why is the rupee weakening against the dollar?

Simply put, the rupee is weakening against the dollar because in the market there is a greater demand for dollars than there is for the rupee. This increased demand for dollars vis-à-vis the rupees is, in turn, happening due to two factors.

One, Indians importing more goods and services than what they export. This is what is called Current Account Deficit (CAD). When a country has it, it implies that more foreign currency (especially dollars) are flying out of India than what is coming in.

Since the start of 2022, as crude oil and other commodity prices have started rising in the wake of the war in Ukraine, India’s CAD has widened sharply. This has put pressure on the rupee to depreciate (or lose value against the dollar) because Indians are demanding more dollars to import goods from outside the country.

Two, falling investments in the Indian economy. Historically, India as well as most developing economies tend to have a CAD. But in India’s case, this deficit was more than made up for by foreign investors rushing to invest in the country; this is also called the Capital Account Surplus. This surplus brought billions of dollars and ensured that the demand for the rupee (relative to the dollar) remained strong.

But since the start of 2022, more and more foreign investors have been pulling money out of the Indian markets. This has happened because the interest rates in the US are rising much faster than in India. The US central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates to contain historically high inflation in the US. This fall in investments has sharply reduced the demand for Indian rupees among investors wanting to invest in Indian stock markets.

The net result of both these trends is that the demand for the rupee (relative to the dollar) has fallen sharply. That is the reason why the rupee has been depreciating against the dollar.

Is the rupee the only currency to depreciate?

No, the dollar has been appreciating against all currencies including the euro and Japanese yen etc. In fact, the rupee has appreciated against several currencies such as the euro.

Does that mean the rupee is in safe territory?

It is important to understand the role of RBI in “managing” the rupee’s exchange rate. If the exchange rate was fully determined by the market, then it would have fluctuated sharply — both when the rupee appreciated and when it depreciated.

But the RBI does not allow sharp fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate. It intervenes to smoothen the fall or restrict the rise. It softens the fall by selling dollars in the market, a move that reduces the gap between the demand for rupees vis-à-vis dollars. This is what leads to a fall in India’s foreign exchange reserves. When RBI wants to hold back the rupee from appreciating then it takes away excess dollars from the market — this is what leads to a rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves.

As things stand, the rupee is expected to fall further and could reach up to the 82 to a dollar mark in the coming months.