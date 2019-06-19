Telling Numbers: Indian population in US up 38% in 7 years, Nepali growth 206%

The population of Indian-origin people in the United States grew by 38% in seven years between 2010 and 2017, according to US Census figures compiled last month by a civil rights group, South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT). At a time when the UN has released a population report which has highlighted, among various findings, the fact that migration flows have become a major reason for population change in certain regions, a look at the numbers flagged in the SAALT demographic report, based on Census 2010 data and the 2017 American Community Survey:

* Nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the United States. This is up 40% from 3.5 million counted in Census 2010.

* In 2017, the population of Indian-Americans with multiple ethnicities was 4,402,363, up 38.3% from 3,183,063 in 2010. There are at least 630,000 Indians who are undocumented, a 72% increase since 2010. The report attributes this to Indian immigrants overstaying visas .

* Indians comprise the largest segment of the South Asian community, making up over 80% of the total population, followed by Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepali, Sri Lankans, and Bhutanese.

* The Nepali community grew by 206.6% since 2010, followed by Indian (38%), Bhutanese (38%), Pakistani (33%), Bangladeshi (26%) and Sri Lankan populations (15%).

Bangladeshi and Nepali communities have the lowest median household incomes out of all Asian American groups, earning $49,800 and $43,500 respectively, the SAALT report said.

The report defines the South Asian community in the US as including individuals who trace their ancestry to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and also including members of the South Asian diaspora – past generations of South Asians who originally settled in other parts of the world. —Source: South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) & PTI

***

Tip for Reading List | Moon landing, as a graphic novel

JULY WILL witness two landmarks in lunar exploration: the 50th anniversary of the first human landing on the Moon, and India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission that will land equipment on the lunar surface. In this backdrop comes author and illustrator Jonathan Fetter-Vorm’s historical retelling of the 1969 NASA mission, called Apollo 11 — in the form of a nonfiction graphic novel.

Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight has a foreword by Michael Collins, who travelled to the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission but stayed inside the spacecraft while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the lunar surface.

With images, Fetter-Vorm puts together a long history that covers not just the legendary voyage but events leading up to it. Beginning with the very birth of the Moon, it goes into the work of the ancient Babylonians, Galileo, Johannes Kepler and even Jules Verne; Nazi concentration camp inmates who were made to assemble ballistic missiles; and the Soviets behind the first ever satellite. The recounting of the mission itself is as realistic as it could get, with Fetter-Vorm quoting dialogue from transcripts and illustrating scenes from original photographs and films.

“Through deep engagement with the latest historical scholarship, Fetter-Vorm commemorates the mission without simplifying it. He introduces readers to a cast of characters whose contributions to the space program were circumscribed by sexism and racism. His work acknowledges that the space age and civil rights struggle were not only contemporaneous but connected,” Science Magazine says in its review. Fetter-Vorm’s purpose is to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts, the magazine says.

Incidentally, Collins’s autobiography has been re-released in a 50th anniversary edition. Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journey is a definitive, personal account from the astronaut who orbited the moon alone while Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the surface.