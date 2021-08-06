Telling Numbers: Pending cases in lower, subordinate courts

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Nearly 4 crore cases — over 1 crore civil and nearly 3 crore criminal — are pending in lower and subordinate courts across the country as of July 30 this year.

This emerges from figures tabled in Parliament by Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, in response to a question by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty.

