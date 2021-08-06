scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Telling Numbers: Pending cases in lower, subordinate courts

Nearly 4 crore cases — over 1 crore civil and nearly 3 crore criminal — are pending in lower and subordinate courts across the country as of July 30 this year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2021 9:58:47 am
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Nearly 4 crore cases — over 1 crore civil and nearly 3 crore criminal — are pending in lower and subordinate courts across the country as of July 30 this year.

This emerges from figures tabled in Parliament by Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, in response to a question by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty.

Source: Ministry of Law & Justice, Lok Sabha reply

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Also in Explained |Child labour: 58,000 rescued in 2020-21

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement