Explained: India vs Pak at UN, since 2014

ON SEPTEMBER 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN General Assembly (UNGA). An address by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will follow. India and Pakistan do not have a fixed order of speaking at the UNGA; however, Prime Ministers speak before External Affairs Ministers.

This will be the first time since 2014 that Modi addresses the UNGA; for the 70th-73rd sessions (2015-18), it was addressed by late External Affairs Minister. The UNGA has frequently been a platform for India-Pakistan jousting, mainly over Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi is back with a stronger majority, Article 370 has been abrogated, Pakistan has been trying to bring international attention to Kashmir, and the ties between the neighbours are strained. Imran is expected to focus on Kashmir and alleged violation of human rights.

A summary of the UNGA addresses by India and Pakistan over the last five years.

2014

Modi: ‘Friendship with neighbours highest priority’

There was speculation that Modi and the then Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif, could meet on the UNGA sidelines. They did not.

“… My government has placed the highest priority on advancing friendship and cooperation with her neighbours,” Modi said in his address. “This includes Pakistan. I am prepared to engage in a serious bilateral dialogue with Pakistan in a peaceful atmosphere, without the shadow of terrorism, to promote our friendship and cooperation. However, Pakistan must also take its responsibility seriously to create an appropriate environment.”

Sharif: ‘We cannot draw a veil on the issue of Kashmir’

“Many generations of Kashmiris have lived their lives under occupation, accompanied by violence and abuse of their fundamental rights,” Sharif said. “… The core issue of Jammu and Kashmir has to be resolved… We cannot draw a veil on the issue of Kashmir, until it is addressed in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

2015

Swaraj: ‘Give up terrorism, sit down and talk’

That year, there were terrorist attacks on a police station on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, an Army camp near Samba, and a police station in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

At the UNGA, Sharif proposed a new “four-point peace initiative”; Swaraj responded that only one point was needed.

“We all know that these attacks are meant to destabilise India and legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation of parts of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and its claim on the rest of it,” Swaraj said. “… India remains open to dialogue. But talks and terror cannot go together. Yesterday the Prime Minister of Pakistan proposed what he termed as a four-point new peace initiative. I would like to respond. We do not need four points, we need just one — give up terrorism and let us sit down and talk.”

Sharif: ‘3 generations of Kashmiris saw oppression’

Earlier, Sharif had said: “Three generations of Kashmiris have only seen broken promises and brutal oppression… When I assumed office… one of my first priorities was to normalise relations with India… Yet today ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are intensifying…”

2016

Swaraj: ‘Egregious abuses in Balochistan’

The year saw attacks in Pathankot and then Uri. Pakistan raised the killing of Hizb-ul commander Burhan Wani; India responded by criticising Pakistani abuses in Balochistan.

“… The Prime Minister of Pakistan used this podium to make baseless allegations about human rights violations in my country. I can only say that those accusing others of human rights violations would do well to introspect and see what egregious abuses they are perpetrating in their own country, including in Balochistan,” Swaraj said.

Sharif: ‘Will share proof of India violating human rights’

“A new generation of Kashmiris has risen spontaneously against India’s illegal occupation — demanding freedom from occupation,” Sharif had said. “Burhan Wani, the young leader murdered by Indian forces, has emerged as the symbol of the latest Kashmiri Intifada, a popular and peaceful freedom movement… I would like to inform the General Assembly that Pakistan will share with the Secretary General a dossier containing detailed information and evidence of the gross and systematic violations of human rights committed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

2017

Swaraj: ‘We produced scholars, you produced terrorists’

That year saw Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court and India approaching the International Court of Justice.

Swaraj said: “On Thursday, from this dais, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wasted rather too much of his speech in making accusations against us. He accused India of state-sponsored terrorism, and of violating human rights. Those listening had only one observation: ‘Look who’s talking!’

“… Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror? We produced scholars, doctors, engineers… You have produced terrorists. Doctors save people from death; terrorists send them to death.”

Abbasi: ‘UN must send Inquiry Commission to Kashmir’

Prime Minister Abbasi said: “Pakistan demands an international investigation into India’s crimes in Kashmir. We ask that the United Nations Secretary-General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights send an Inquiry Commission to occupied Kashmir to verify the nature and extent of India’s human rights violations.”

2018

Swaraj: ‘Pakistan glorifies killers’

India cancelled a meeting between Foreign Ministers after agreeing to it. After Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of involvement in the 2014 Peshawar school attack, Swaraj responded: “We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks… Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of Pakistan’s behaviour… Pakistan glorifies killers; it refuses to see the blood of innocents.”

Qureshi: ‘Will never forget Samjhauta, Peshawar attacks’

Qureshi had said that Pakistan would “never forget the mass murder of more than 150 children in a Peshawar school [in 2014]… and many others that have links with terrorists supported by India… [as well as] the terrorist attack in India against Samjhauta Express”. He said that Pakistan had in its custody “a serving Indian Naval officer, Commander Kulbhushan Yadav, who has provided us with the most incriminating evidence by accepting that he, on the instructions of his government, financed, planned and executed acts of terrorism and violence in Pakistan”.