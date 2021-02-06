Explained: How India added to their own problems at Chepauk

Nadeem celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Photo: BCCI/PTI Photo)

As Joe Root ran India ragged, mistakes piled up – from dropped catches, to DRS blunders and frequent no-balls…

How poor fielding gave several England batsmen multiple lives?

Third ball of Ravichandran Ashwin’s 33rd over… Ben Stokes drove back and a sharp caught-and-bowled chance was spilled. Stokes was on 31 then.

In the very next over bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem, Stokes swept aerially but Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t hold on to a tough chance, diving full-length. Stokes had moved to 32.

On the first ball of Washington Sundar’s 25th over, Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch at short mid-wicket, as Dom Bess got a reprieve.

Joe Root survived a run-out chance on 151.

In Australia, India had dropped 31 catches across formats. They have dropped four here, including Rishabh Pant’s miss of Rory Burns on the first day.

How wrong calls on DRS added to the frustration?

In the 108th over of England’s innings, India went for a review against Stokes after Ashwin’s appeal was negated by the on-field umpire. The Decision Review System (DRS) looked into both catch and LBW possibilities before upholding the on-field decision as India lost their first review.

In the next over, Kohli agreed to review an LBW appeal from Nadeem against Root. Once again, they erred in their judgment and the second review was lost.

In the 139th over, Kohli once again agreed to review, as the team was convinced that Ollie Pope had gloved an Ashwin delivery. India lost their third review as slow-motion replays showed the ball had come off the arm.

In the 165th over, when Jos Buttler’s caught behind appeal off Washington Sundar was rejected, India’s didn’t have any review left. Buttler, on 18 then, had indeed edged the ball.

How poor bowling discipline helped England’s cause?

India bowled 19 no-balls – Jasprit Bumrah 6, Ishant Sharma 5, Ashwin 2 and Nadeem 6. Sunil Gavaskar, on commentary, was especially critical of spinners over-stepping so many times.

A total of 37 extras have been conceded in 180 overs, 16 of those being leg-byes. With the fast bowlers getting reverse swing in the final session, some deliveries, especially from Ishant, drifted down the legside while targeting the stumps. The off-side had protection in the deep and fine-leg was pretty square. A leg-slip was brought in only belatedly.