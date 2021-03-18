Explained: How India plans on weeding out her older fleet of vehicles

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come out with a draft notification that says owners of vehicles which are 15 years old will have to shell out a hefty fee for re-registration. This is as part of the government’s policy to weed out the older fleet of vehicles in India.

Every non-commercial vehicle, like a personal vehicle, gets a registration certificate valid for 15 years. After that, the car needs to undergo a fitness test, passing which, it gets re-registered for another five years.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Now, the fee for that re-registration is proposed to be hiked around eight times for personal vehicles, and around 20 times for commercial vehicles.

The thing to note, however, is that the existing fees set for re-registration are outdated and reflect an archaic policy environment. Through the new fees proposed, the continued use of old vehicles is being discouraged.

The idea is that it would eventually be more economically sensible for a vehicle owner to scrap her 15-year-old car and buy a new one, as compared to using it for another five years. The new charges will kick in from October 2021.

“Private Vehicles be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration

certificate. As a disincentive measure, increased re-registration

fees will be applicable for private vehicles 15 year onwards….” @IndianExpress — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) March 18, 2021

This is in line with creating the policy ecosystem part of the vehicle scrapping policy, announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

The first fleet to go for mandatory scrapping will be vehicles owned by governments and its related entities like PSUs. The 15-year-old vehicles owned by these entities will be marked for scrapping, sources said.

The newer fleet of vehicles is connected with better safety of passengers, better fuel efficiency and also cleaner emission, the government says.

Automated Fitness Centres will come up across India in the next two years, where old vehicles will have to be mandatorily tested if they want a re-registration. If they fail the test twice, the vehicle will have to be scrapped.

As a direct consequence of the scrapping policy, the auto manufacturing will also get a boost, industry experts said.

So, what is the new re-registeration fee?

The re-registration of old bikes will attract a charge of Rs 1,000 as opposed to the present Rs 300. For usual cars and jeeps, the charge will be Rs 5,000 from the present Rs 500. For imported vehicles, it will be Rs 40,000 as compared to the current rate of Rs 5,000.

Similarly, the fitness certificates to be issued to old commercial vehicles will be around Rs 12,500, up from Rs 1,500 at present.