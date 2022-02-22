Explained: What is India’s evacuation plan for its nationals in Ukraine?

An Air India flight departed to Ukraine from New Delhi Tuesday morning to evacuate Indian citizens and family members of the Indian embassy staff from Kyiv.

What are the evacuation plans?

This is first of three evacuation flights to be operated under the flight number — AI1947 — and two more flights are planned later this week on Thursday and Saturday. The flight, which is being operated on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 256 seats, is expected to reach the Boryspil airport in Kyiv later on Tuesday evening and evacuate Indian citizens from there.

AI-1947 en route Kyiv’s Boryspil airport. (Courtesy: Flightradar24) AI-1947 en route Kyiv’s Boryspil airport. (Courtesy: Flightradar24)

Are flights open from Ukraine to India?

Air India has said bookings on these flights were opened through Air India booking offices, its official website, call centres and authorised travel agents.

Why are Indians being evacuated from Ukraine?

On Sunday, India asked the family members of Embassy officials in Ukraine — as well as students and citizens whose stay is not vital — to leave the eastern European nation amid its rising tensions with Russia. The directions to students and other nationals came from the Indian Embassy in Kyiy. It was its second advisory in a week, with a stronger tone than the previous one — citing “high levels” of tensions and uncertainties.

What is the situation in Ukraine?

Tensions remained high especially after Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian separatist-held regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — in Ukraine as independent. (Here’s what this means)

Following this, US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order blocking trade and investment in the regions. India has also called for restraint on all sides at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

