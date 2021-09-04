Explained: What are the requirements for Indians travelling to Turkey?

Effective Saturday, travellers flying to Turkey from India will no longer have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival as long as they are fully vaccinated, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said.

So, what are the requirements to travel to Turkey?

All passengers who have been inoculated by a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule upon arrival in Turkey.

“The vaccines that have been approved by WHO or the Turkish government are covered under this exemption. In addition to WHO-approved vaccines, the vaccines approved by Turkish government are Pzifer-Biotech, Sputnik V and Sinovac. For the same, a traveller must have taken the second dose — if Johnson & Johnson one dose is sufficient– at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.

“Indian travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Once, Covaxin get a nod from the WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey,” a press release read.

Such travellers will also need to carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate for a test taken up to 72 hours before departure.

What if someone is not vaccinated?

Non-vaccinated passengers, who will also have to carry a pre-departure negative RT-PCR certificate, will be subjected to the 14-day quarantine at their residence or any address they declare. On the 10th day of their quarantine, they will have to be tested again, and if negative, they will be released from quarantine. In the absence of a 10th-day test, they will be released from quarantine after 14 days.

Passengers under the age of 12 years will be exempted from the RT-PCR and vaccine certificate requirements.

What is the update on other international destinations?

While regular international scheduled flights have been banned by the Indian government, flights are operating under the air bubble arrangements with a number of countries. Notably, on account of the second surge of Covid-19 in India during April, several countries had restricted their borders for entry of travellers from India.

In May, the United States, for example, had issued a ban for Indian travellers except their own citizens. However, it later relaxed travel for student visa holders.

Last month, Germany reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, down from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”. With this, it removed the entry ban for travellers from India.

Other countries to have allowed travellers from India include France, Spain and the UAE. The UAE recently started issuing tourist visas to Indian citizens.