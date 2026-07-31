Toll collections hit a record: Which states are driving the growth?

Toll collections at the country’s national highways and expressways — one of the proxies for economic activity — have increased by 14.45% over the last year.

According to data tabled in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, a record Rs 70,278 crore in user fees was collected at plazas across the country during 2025-26 (FY26).

The data shows the total user fee collection increasing over the years — Rs 33,929 crore in FY22, Rs 48,032 crore in FY23, Rs 55,882 crore in FY24 and Rs 61,408 crore in FY25. Overall, the total user fee collected from FY22 to FY26 stands at Rs 2.69 lakh crore.