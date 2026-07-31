Toll collections hit a record: Which states are driving the growth?

3 min readNew DelhiJul 31, 2026 03:17 PM IST
Toll collections at the country’s national highways and expressways — one of the proxies for economic activity — have increased by 14.45% over the last year.
According to data tabled in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, a record Rs 70,278 crore in user fees was collected at plazas across the country during 2025-26 (FY26).
The data shows the total user fee collection increasing over the years — Rs 33,929 crore in FY22, Rs 48,032 crore in FY23, Rs 55,882 crore in FY24 and Rs 61,408 crore in FY25. Overall, the total user fee collected from FY22 to FY26 stands at Rs 2.69 lakh crore.
Annual pass
Out of Rs 70,278 crore toll collection in FY26, Rs 1795 crore came from the annual pass for non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans, data showed. This scheme offers 200 NH fee plaza crossings or one year validity, whichever is earlier, through a payment of Rs 3,075.
Toll collections
Gadkari said the government has, from time to time, reviewed the tolling policy to reduce the burden on road users. These measures include the launch of the annual pass, restricting user fee for highways with more structure length, and reduction of rates in case of upgradation from two-lane paved shoulder highway to four or more lanes, etc.
Drivers of growth
The analysis of the data shows that five states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — account for almost 49% of the total user fee collection in FY26.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest collection during the period, where it grew by 34.8% in a year. This was followed by Rajasthan (Rs 7,318 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 7,054 crore), Gujarat (Rs 6,352 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,708 crore). Toll collection in Rajasthan increased by 16.4% in a year, followed by 15.6% in Maharashtra, 16.5% in Gujarat and 5.6% in Tamil Nadu.
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These five states, put together, have a dense highway and expressway network, which drives a high number of freight vehicle movement and industrial activity.
Free flow tolling system
The increase in toll collection is built upon an increase in the length of highways in the last one decade and the FASTag system. All lanes at toll plazas on National Highways were declared as FASTag lanes from midnight of 15-16 February, 2021 for seamless movement, reduced waiting time, and easing congestion.
The government is now implementing a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system, where highway users do not have to stop at the toll gate to pay the user fee. MLFF is live on five fee plazas — Choryasi (Gujarat), Mundaka (Delhi), Gharaunda (Haryana), Manoharpura and Daulatpura in Rajasthan. Contracts have been awarded for 12 more fee plazas and tenders have been invited for 104 fee plazas.