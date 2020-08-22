India coronavirus numbers explained: Why crossing a million tests is important

A health worker at a private lab takes a sample to test for Covid-19, in Panchkula on August 21 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

India Coronavirus Cases: The Indian Council of Medical Research reported more than one million diagnostic tests for novel Coronavirus on Friday, a major milestone in the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease. Simultaneously, India also overtook Russia in terms of total number of samples tested till now.

With 34.5 million tests having conducted till now, India ranks third in the world. Only China (90.4 million) and the United States (74.7 million) more, but they are far ahead of India.

India has conducted 34.5 million tests. India has conducted 34.5 million tests.

When the outbreak had started in India in the first week of March, the country had the capacity to test barely a few hundred samples every day. There was shortage of testing kits, and only a handful of government laboratories were equipped to carry out the tests. Now, more than 1,500 laboratories across the country, one third of which are in the private sector, are conducting the diagnostic tests.

From a few hundred tests a day to stage where more than a million samples are being tested every day, India has come a long way. But considering the size of the population, and extent of spread of the disease in the country, even this enhanced capacity is turning out to be woefully inadequate, as revealed by several serological surveys in the country which show that diagnostic tests are able to capture only a very small proportion of the infected people, one in 20, or even less.

For almost two months, Tamil Nadu had been leading the country, in number of samples tested. But this past week, Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu. Both these states have conducted more than 4 million tests till now, while Maharashtra has done about 3.5 million tests.

Uttar Pradesh has depended heavily on the rapid antigen tests which produce results within an hour. The antigen tests have been mainly instrumental in ramping up India’s testing capacity. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, two states with the largest network of laboratories equipped of carrying out diagnostic tests like these, are continuing to deploy RT-PCR tests in large numbers.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

State Tests so far Uttar Pradesh 41.84 lakh Tamil Nadu 40.62 lakh Maharashtra 34.92 lakh Andhra Pradesh 31.29 lakh Karnataka 23.14 lakh

The daily testing capacity has almost doubled within this month itself. At the start of the month, barely five lakh tests were being conducted every day.

Daily increase in Daily increase in Covid-19 cases in India in August.

A little less than 70,000 new infections were reported from across the country on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus very close to three million. Most of Friday’s new cases would have been tested a couple of days ago. The results of the RT-PCR tests often take a couple of days to be reported. Because of the spike in the testing number on Friday, it is possible that the number of new cases would go beyond the 70,000 mark in a day or two.

More than 2.2 million people, about 74.7 per cent of those who have so far been found infected, have already recovered. With 945 deaths being reported on Friday, the death count in the country now stands at 55,794.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 657,450 14,161 470,873 21,698 Tamil Nadu 367,430 5,995 307,677 6,340 Andhra Pradesh 334,940 9,544 244,045 3,092 Karnataka 264,546 7,571 176,942 4,538 Uttar Pradesh 177,239 4,905 126,657 2,797 Delhi 158,604 1,250 142,908 4,270 West Bengal 132,364 3,245 101,871 2,689 Bihar 117,671 2,461 91,841 588 Telangana 101,865 2,474 78,735 744 Assam 87,909 1,857 65,597 227

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported more than 14,000 new cases. It has 6.57 lakh confirmed cases, and over 21,000 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd