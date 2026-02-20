Why French President Macron has urged India to ‘join the club’ in banning social media for kids
After Australia’s strict law enforcing a minimum age for social media access, starting 16 years, Europe is likely to follow suit. India’s Economic Survey 2026-27 has also called on the Centre to implement age-based limits for social media usage for children and digital ads targeted at them.
During his keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on India to consider banning social media for children, an appeal which is bound to cause tremors among companies such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
Since Australia banned use of the platforms for those under the age of 16 last year, it was widely anticipated that many countries around the world could join the bandwagon, amid heightened concerns over the impact that social media can have on children’s mental health.
Addressing the AI Impact Summit, Macron said France, as the current G7 chair, will work towards ensuring the protection of children against AI and digital abuse. “This is why in France we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children aged under 15 years,” he said, adding that Spain and several other European countries are going to take a similar step and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “join the club”.
Though India is yet to make up its regulatory mind on the issue, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said the Centre was discussing age-based restrictions with social media companies.
As such, calls for such a move have been gaining traction in India.
Will India ban social media for kids?
At least two Indian states — Andhra Pradesh and Goa — are eyeing a social media ban for children. India’s data protection framework states that tech companies offering services to those under 18 years will have to seek consent from parents. India’s framework also bars behavioural tracking and targeted advertising to children. It has been notified but is yet to come into effect.
Last month, the Economic Survey 2025-26 also called on the government to implement age-based limits for social media usage for children and digital ads targeted at them. The Survey’s recommendation stemmed from larger concerns surrounding “digital addiction” among young users.
It also stated that simpler devices, such as basic phones or education-only tablets, should be promoted among children along with enforced usage limits and content filters. This could reduce their exposure to harmful material, including violent, sexual, or gambling-related content, the Survey said.
Australian template
Last year, Australia became the first country in the world to enforce a minimum age for social media use, requiring platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Snap to block over a million accounts of users below the age of 16. The Australian law, which has drawn criticism from tech companies but support from parents, is likely to set a template for a broader global push to tighten regulation of young users’ online safety.
Under Australia’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, age-restricted platforms will be expected to take “reasonable” steps to find existing accounts held by under-16s, and deactivate or remove those accounts, prevent them from opening new accounts, including prohibiting any workarounds that may allow them to bypass the restrictions. Platforms must also have processes to correct errors if someone is mistakenly missed by or included in the curbs, so that no one’s account is removed unfairly.
According to the Australian government, the restrictions aim to protect young people from “pressures and risks” that users can be exposed to while logged in to social media accounts. These come from design features that encourage them to spend more time on screen, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing. Earlier, the country’s eSafety Commissioner had in a survey found that over 50% of young Australians have faced cyberbullying on social media platforms.
