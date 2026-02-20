Why French President Macron has urged India to ‘join the club’ in banning social media for kids 

During his keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on India to consider banning social media for children, an appeal which is bound to cause tremors among companies such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Since Australia banned use of the platforms for those under the age of 16 last year, it was widely anticipated that many countries around the world could join the bandwagon, amid heightened concerns over the impact that social media can have on children’s mental health.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit, Macron said France, as the current G7 chair, will work towards ensuring the protection of children against AI and digital abuse. “This is why in France we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children aged under 15 years,” he said, adding that Spain and several other European countries are going to take a similar step and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “join the club”.