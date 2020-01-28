Telling Numbers: India slips in global corruption index, Denmark, NZ top list

India has slipped two spots to number 80 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), with its score remaining the same at 41. The index is prepared annually by the Germany-based Transparency International, and offers a snapshot of the relative degrees of public sector corruption by ranking countries and territories from around the world. It gives each country a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Major protests across the world last year signal a growing lack of trust in government, and erodes public confidence in political leaders, elected officials and democracy, the report says.

The 2019 CPI, released on January 23, draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories.

Source: Transparency International Source: Transparency International

The average 2019 score is 43, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50. “Corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns…,” Transparency International said on its website.

