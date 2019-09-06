India rises in WEF travel rankings; how countries scored

A report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday ranks the travel & tourism competitiveness of 140 economies. The biennial “Travel and Tourism Competitive Report” shows that India has made the greatest improvement since 2017 among the top 25 per cent of the countries that were previously ranked, the WEF said in a statement. Overall, India is ranked 34, up six places from 2017.

Advertising

The study scored countries on four indicators — enabling environment; travel and tourism policy and enabling conditions; infrastructure; natural and cultural rankings.India’s highest improvement was in enabling environment, by 10 places to 98. The least improvement is in infrastructure as well as in natural and cultural rankings, by just three places each, but India’s rank was already high in the latter (see table).

The four broad indicators looked at 14 variables, which were further subdivided into 90 indicators such as property rights, efficiency of the legal framework, quality of electricity supply, female labour force participation, visa requirements and the number of World Heritage cultural sites.