Why does India celebrate Republic Day with a military parade?

For most Indians, the parade in New Delhi remains Republic Day’s most enduring symbol. A grand show of India’s military might, as well as its diverse culture, the Republic Day parade holds a close place in many Indian hearts.

But why do the celebrations include a parade at all? What does a military parade have to do with promulgating the constitution? We explain.

Military parades: public shows of power since ancient times

There is a historical link between strong displays of soldiers and weaponry, and national pride. Accounts dating as far back as the Mesopotamian civilisation mention marching soldiers. Through the sacred Gate of Ishtar in Babylon, returning warrior kings would march into the city down a passage flanked by 60 giant lion statues on either side, with murals of the gods smiling upon them. In the heydey of the Roman Empire, victorious generals would lead a procession into the capital, surrounded by frenzied crowds on all sides.

India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad (in the horse-drawn carriage) readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath, New Delhi, in 1950. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad (in the horse-drawn carriage) readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath, New Delhi, in 1950. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

The reason being, through the grand show of force that an organised marching contingent of soldiers displayed, legacies of triumph and near-mystical power were forged in the minds of onlookers and beyond. As empires gave way to nation-states, the tone of the military parade continued to remain the same. With rising nationalism in Europe in the 19th century, military parades became national symbols that were supposed to capture the collective frenzy of a nation’s inhabitants into feelings of nationalism.

The Prussian army (with Prussia consisting largely of modern-day Germany) is said to have been the pioneer of modern military parades. From the notorious “goose-step,” that would become a symbol of the Nazi army, to many of the popular formations seen today, all can be traced back to Prussia.

A relic of India’s colonial past

During the British Raj, royal parades and processions were commonplace. They projected British power not only to Indians but to the rest of the world, especially, to its competing European colonial powers. As India gained its independence, it continued with many erstwhile British traditions – the parade being one of them.

Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi , Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

A military parade marked India’s first Republic Day in 1950. At the time, the country’s leaders wanted to commemorate the occasion as a day of national celebration. While the day marked India’s new constitution officially coming into effect, leaders saw it as a day of victory for the Indian state and its people – victory against colonial rule and the coming of a new, sovereign and strong republic. Thus, the military parade was chosen as an integral part of Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The parades keep getting grander

The parade in 1950 was held in the Irwin Amphitheatre (presently known as the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium). The ceremony included the official swearing-in of Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, as well as a marching contingent of over “3000 men” with the artillery firing a “21 gun salute” and “Liberator planes of the Indian Air Force flying overhead,” wrote historian Ram Chandra Guha in India After Gandhi.

As the parade shifted to Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), its scale grew grander. In its new setting, the imagery of the parade was also different, replete with colonial symbols that were being reimagined as national images. From the erstwhile Viceroy’s house to the memorial for British Indian soldiers that we know today as India Gate, over time, these colonial creations underwent a process of “Indianisation” as their colonial associations were systematically pushed out of the public consciousness and a new meaning was provided to them.

A symbol of unity in diversity

Moreover, the Republic Day parade soon began to include many non-military elements as well. The iconic tableaux became an integral part of the event, not only adding colour to the stoic military tone of the parade but also becoming symbols of India’s diverse culture.

Advertisement

In the 1950s and 1960s, there were still significant tensions between India and many of its states, mainly due to linguistic differences and fears of cultural imposition. The tableaux showing various states were introduced as a way to celebrate India’s differences while espousing a coherent national identity.

“For Indians, the parade is primarily a symbolic affair that reinforces their identity as part of a powerful republic,” historian Srinath Raghavan told the BBC. For many Indians, it is also an expression of their regional identities. Through a military parade held on a day of national significance, replete with nationalist imagery and commentary, these regional identities often then become absorbed in the larger ideas of Indian nationalism.