Explained snippets: 43% of rape victims in India are minors, 5% under age 12

Out of every 20 rape victims in India, one is a child under 12 years of age, while seven to eight others are minors in the age group 12-18, the last latest of the National Crime Records Bureau shows.

The NCRB report, which compiles records for 2016, counts 39,068 victims of rape (38,947 cases), out of whom 2,116 (5.4%) were children under 12 — 520 of them aged below 6 and 1,596 in the age group 6-12 — and another 14,747 (37.8%) aged 12-18. This works out to 43.2% minors among all rape victims in 2016.

Victims under age 12 accounted for a similar share in the previous two years too, at 5.4% in 2014 and 4.6% in 2015. In 2016, Maharashtra (348) had the largest number of rape victims under age 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh (327) and Madhya Pradesh (192), which is currently in the news on account of the rape of a child in Mandsaur.

For Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen strong protests over the rape and murder of a child in Kathua, the NCRB counts three victims of rape aged under 12 in 2016.

Victims of all ages counted, Madhya Pradesh (4,908) had the highest number of victims in 2016, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,817) and Maharashtra (4,216). In terms of incidence rate for rape — number of incidents per lakh population — smaller states tended to rank higher although the number of cases there was usually a fraction of the number registered in larger states. For example, Sikkim (92 rape cases, 98 victims) had the highest incidence rate at 30.3%. Counting only states that registered 1,000 or more rape cases in 2016, Delhi had the highest incidence rate with 22.6%.

This Word Means – Ice

Protests against the United States’ immigration policies, driven largely by the separation of hundreds of immigrant children from their families, have been marked by a debate over an agency called ICE, with several Democratic Party leaders demanding its abolition. Short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE is the federal agency responsible for enforcing laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration. With ICE managing detention and removal of people arrested for immigration violations, its agents have come to be seen as the face of President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda.

ICE was created in 2003, one among a number of agencies consolidated under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security that was established in the wake of 9/11. Immigration matters were earlier handled by departments such as Commerce and Labor, and placing these in the national security sector reveals a changed focus on the idea of potential safety threats represented by immigrants, TIME magazine wrote while quoting María Cristina García, a professor of history at Cornell University.

A number of Democrats have called for the abolition of ICE, including Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez —who stunned veteran Joe Crowley in a recent primary — while Bernie Sanders told CNN that the US needs to “create policies that deal with immigration in a rational way”. Even within ICE, special agents have sought that one of its wings, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), be separated from the agency.

In a recent letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a number of special agents wrote that anger at Enforcement and Removal Operations — the ICE wing that is being identified with immigration policies — has led to “undermining other law enforcement agencies’ willingness to cooperate [with HSI]”, The Washington Post reported. The agents wrote that many cities have barred their law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE by declaring themselves “sanctuary” jurisdictions. (Promit Chakroborty)

