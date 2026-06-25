Why passport is not proof of citizenship, and what purpose it actually serves

The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) recent note that an Indian passport is primarily a “travel document” and not conclusive proof of citizenship has prompted broader questions about nationality and identity. Reacting to the MEA statement, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal asked what constitutes proof of citizenship for Indians.

MEA

June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship

Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 24, 2026

A passport is the primary document that allows Indians to travel internationally. According to former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri, “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alone has the authority to grant and determine citizenship. The Ministry of External Affairs cannot make that determination because citizenship falls outside its jurisdiction.”

In simple terms, while the MEA issues passports, it is the MHA that frames citizenship rules and decides citizenship-related matters under Indian law.

What a passport actually does

It is often assumed that because obtaining a passport requires extensive documentation and police verification, it automatically becomes proof of citizenship. Sikri agreed that passports are issued only after rigorous checks but stressed that their legal purpose remains different.

“A passport serves as a travel document and a document of nationality for international travel, but it is not, in itself, a legal document that confers citizenship,” she told The Indian Express.

When an Indian traveller presents a passport at a foreign immigration counter, the document is accepted because it has been issued by the Government of India. “The passport establishes that the holder is travelling under Indian nationality and that the Government of India has verified the person’s credentials before issuing it,” she said.

However, it does not independently create or grant citizenship, which refers to a legal status arising from facts such as birth, parentage, domicile or naturalisation.

A passport cannot be a proof of Indian citizenship. (Photo: Magnific) A passport cannot be a proof of Indian citizenship. (Photo: Magnific)

Difference between nationality and citizenship

One reason the controversy has gained traction is that passports are routinely used to establish nationality abroad in a practical sense. Sikri said that when travellers present an Indian passport at immigration counters overseas, foreign governments accept it because it has been issued by the Government of India.

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However, foreign governments do not determine who is or is not an Indian citizen. They rely on India’s legal framework and documentation standards for the narrower purpose of travel.

Sikri noted that passports can also be revoked if they are found to have been obtained fraudulently. In such cases, Indian authorities can cancel the document and initiate legal action, underscoring the fact that citizenship status and passport issuance are governed by separate legal processes.

Travel industry expert Rahul Lekhi said the MEA’s clarification has puzzled many citizens because of its practical association with nationality. “Passports are not issued casually. Applicants must provide various documents and undergo verification before receiving one,” he said.

Lekhi also noted that at airport check-in counters and immigration desks, travellers are routinely identified by the passport they carry. “When you are asked to state your nationality while travelling internationally, it generally corresponds to the passport you hold,” he said. “That is why many people find it difficult to separate the concepts of passport, nationality and citizenship.”

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What documents determine Indian citizenship, then?

According to Sikri, questions about which documents legally establish Indian citizenship fall squarely within the jurisdiction of the MHA.

“It is for the Home Ministry to specify what documents constitute proof of citizenship. The Ministry of External Affairs cannot make that determination because citizenship is outside its mandate,” she said.

Sikri said that the MEA’s role is limited to issuing passports after conducting a series of checks, including police verification, proof of residence, Aadhaar verification and scrutiny of supporting documents.