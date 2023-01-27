Why has India issued notice to Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty?

New Delhi has issued notice to Islamabad seeking modification of the more than six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in view of Pakistan’s “intransigence” in implementing it, government sources said on Friday (January 27).

What is this notice that India has sent?

The notice, sent on January 25 through the Commissioner for Indus Waters, will open the process of making changes to the treaty, the sources said.

They said that the notice for modification was to provide Pakistan with an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT. “This process would also update the IWT to incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years,” a source said.

India has issued the notice to Pakistan under Article XII (3) of the IWT. “The provisions of this Treaty may from time to time be modified by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose between the two Governments,” this provision states.

OK, but what is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The IWT was signed on September 19, 1960, by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan’s President Mohammed Ayub Khan in Karachi after nine years of World Bank-brokered negotiations between India and Pakistan.

The treaty defines the water-sharing arrangement for six rivers of the Indus basin that flow through both India and Pakistan. It has 12 Articles and 8 Annexures (from A to H).

As per the treaty’s provisions, India can make “unrestricted use” of all the water of the “Eastern Rivers” — Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — while Pakistan shall get water from the “Western Rivers”, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Map showing the Indus water system that is crucial for both Pakistan and Northern India. (Express Graphic) Map showing the Indus water system that is crucial for both Pakistan and Northern India. (Express Graphic)

“All the waters of the Eastern Rivers shall be available for the unrestricted use of India, except as otherwise expressly provided in this Article,” states Article II (1) of the treaty.

The Article III (1), which has provisions related to the Western Rivers, states, “Pakistan shall receive for unrestricted use all those waters of the Western Rivers which India is under obligation to let flow under the provisions of Paragraph (2).”

Despite periodic suggestions in India about scrapping the IWT given Pakistan’s continued support to terrorism against India, the treaty has been a durable document that has survived three wars and decades of tensions.

So what is the dispute in this case?

India is constructing two hydroelectric power projects (HEPs) — the Kishenganga HEP on the Kishenganga, a tributary of the Jhelum — and the Ratle HEP on the Chenab. Pakistan has objected to these projects.

According to sources, in 2015, Pakistan asked that a Neutral Expert should be appointed to examine its technical objections to the Kishenganga and Ratle HEPs. But the following year, Pakistan unilaterally retracted this request, and proposed that a Court of Arbitration should adjudicate on its objections.

Sources said that this unilateral action by Pakistan is in contravention of the graded mechanism of dispute settlement envisaged by Article IX of IWT. Accordingly, India made a separate request for the matter to be referred to a Neutral Expert.

Sources said that the initiation of two simultaneous processes on the same questions and the potential of their inconsistent or contradictory outcomes creates an unprecedented and legally untenable situation, which risks endangering the IWT itself.

The World Bank acknowledged this in 2016, and took a decision to “pause” the initiation of two parallel processes, and to request India and Pakistan to seek an amicable way out.

Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward however, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022, the sources said.

At Pakistan’s continuing insistence, the World Bank recently initiated actions on both the Neutral Expert and Court of Arbitration processes. But such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT, the sources said.

In October, last year, the World Bank named Michel Lino as the Neutral Expert and Prof Sean Murphy as Chairman of the Court of Arbitration. “They will carry out their duties in their individual capacity as subject matter experts and independently of any other appointments they may currently hold,” the Bank said in a statement on October 17, 2022.

What is Kishenganga Hydroelectric Project?

The Kishenganga project is located in village Kralpora on the Kishenganga River in Bandipora district of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The project site is about 70 km from Srinagar and 370 km from Jammu. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018.

The project has a “horseshoe/circular shaped”, “concrete face rock-fill dam” of 37 m height. It is a run-of-the-river scheme that has three generation units of 110MW each, with a total capacity of 330 MW. The water of the river is diverted to the underground powerhouse through a 23.25-km-long Head Race Tunnel, to generate 1,713 million units of electricity per annum.

According to an official statement issued in 2018, the project will benefit, apart from J&K, the states of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. “Kishengana HE Project will provide a free power of 13 per cent to the state (erstwhile J&K), which will be around Rs 133 crore per year,” the statement said.

And what is the Ratle Hydroelectric Project?

The project is proposed on the river Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir at a location about 140 km from Udhampur and 201 km from Jammu. It is a run-of-the-river project, with a 133-m-high concrete dam.

The project, with a capacity of 850 MW, will have five generation units — four units of 205 MW each and one unit of 30 MW. Once fully operational, the project can generate 3,136.76 million units of energy annually. The project cost is pegged at Rs 5,281.94 crore (November 2018 prices).

The project will be implemented by a new joint venture company (JVC) to be incorporated between NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC) with equity contribution of 51% and 49% respectively.