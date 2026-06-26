Explained: India’s largest private sector gold mining project in Jonnagiri, why it matters for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during the inauguration ceremony of a Rs 405-crore gold mining and processing project at Jonnagiri, in Kurnool on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated India’s largest private-sector gold mining project at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district earlier this week (June 24).

Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines, the companies behind the project, are investing Rs 405 crore in mining, extraction, processing, and marketing of gold bars from Jonnagiri itself. Here is why it holds significance for the region.

Is this the first time gold has been found in Jonnagiri?

Jonnagiri has been known as a site of gold exploration since ancient times. It was once known as Swarnagiri and was renowned during Emperor Ashoka’s period (268-232 BCE), with Ashokan inscriptions found near Erragudi.