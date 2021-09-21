Explained: How it is becoming easier for Indians to travel abroad

As the world gets vaccinated, jurisdictions are inching towards the opening up of international travel, albeit gradually and in a carefully calibrated manner. For Indians, this could mean relaxation of travel restrictions when they travel to the US, Canada or Thailand in the latest developments. However, an imposition of mandatory quarantine requirement for Indians flying to the UK — even for those vaccinated — could be a spanner in the works for international plans of some.

What have the US, Canada and Thailand announced?

The White House Monday announced that it will allow foreigners to enter the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test certificate. While a broader policy decision has been taken to relax travel restrictions, the details pertaining to several key aspects, such as which visa type or which specific vaccines will be considered in these easing of rules, remain unclear.

After it completely banned flights from several countries, including India, in January, the US government eventually allowed student cohorts to fly into the country for the commencement of the fall semester. Similarly, Canada, had banned all flights from India months ago, on account of passengers even with pre-travel negative RT-PCR certificates turning up positive in on-arrival tests.

Starting Tuesday, it has allowed operations of direct flights between Canada and India, while also relaxing the third-country RT-PCR requirement that Indian travellers were subjected to while taking a stopover flight to Canada.

Further, the Thailand Embassy in New Delhi announced Monday that it will resume issuance of all visa types for permitted non-Thai nationals. These visa types include student visa, those with a work permit, or those with a residency permit, etc. It is not issuing medical visas or tourist visas at the time.

The UK tweaked its rules to do away with the ‘amber’ list in its traffic light system for international travel. The amber list, which India was a part of, meant that passengers who have been in such a country 10 days before arrival into the UK would have to take a Covid-19 test three days ahead of travel. After arriving, the passenger was mandated to take a test on second day. While these tests were mandatory even for passengers inoculated with the full course of an ‘authorised’ vaccine, they were exempt from the quarantine requirements — something that changed with the updated rules.

October 4 onwards, the UK will do away with the amber list and have only the ‘red’ list and the rest of the world. Effective then, Indian passengers will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine even if fully vaccinated in India. This arises from the new requirement that is based on a list of authorised vaccines, which does not include India-made Covishield (a brand of the vaccine made by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca) and Covaxin.

Which other countries are allowing travel from India?

A number of other countries including the UAE, Germany, Spain, Maldives, Turkey, etc are allowing Indian travellers. In the run-up to the Expo 2020 in Dubai, which kicks off October 1 onward, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) administration has started issuing tourist visas, including to Indian citizens.

Earlier this month, Turkish Embassy in New Delhi announced that travellers flying to Turkey from India will no longer have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Germany reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, down from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”. With this, it removed the entry ban for travellers from India.

Spain is also allowing fully-vaccinated tourists from India.

