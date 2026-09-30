Railways’ network is almost fully electrified. So why has it launched LNG train to cut emissions?

The Railways on September 27 launched its first train that can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The eight-coach non-AC train, flagged off from Sabarmati station in Gujarat, is not a new train, though. It is a modified version of an existing diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train — which means it can run both on diesel and LNG.

Using LNG will result in lower emissions than diesel. The national transporter, therefore, is planning to add LNG systems to more DEMU trains.

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But the launch and plan to unveil more such dual-use trains raises questions — why does Railways need an LNG train when its broad-gauge network is almost completely electrified? And why can’t the train be hauled by an electric locomotive?