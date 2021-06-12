scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Most read

Quixplained: What you need to know about India’s new Covid-19 vaccination policy

Coronavirus vaccination: How much do vaccines now cost? Does one still need to register on CoWin and Aarogya Setu? Which groups will be prioritised for vaccination? And, which vaccines are being administered in the country?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 2:25:09 pm
India is currently administering three vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

A new policy for Covid-19 vaccination in India will come into effect on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India will shift to centralised procurement of vaccines, after several states faced difficulties in procuring and managing the funding of vaccines.

The The Centre will directly procure 75 per cent of the doses manufactured by vaccine companies, and distribute this among the states, to be administered free. Private hospitals will have exclusive access to the remaining 25 per cent.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So, how much do vaccines now cost? Does one still need to register on CoWin and Aarogya Setu? Which groups will be prioritised for vaccination? And, which vaccines are being administered in the country? Take a look.

India vaccine policy, vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccines, Coronavirus vaccination India’s new Covid-19 vaccination policy will be effective from June 21 India vaccine policy, vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccines, Coronavirus vaccination Price caps and onsite registrations India vaccine policy, vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccines, Coronavirus vaccination Procurement and distribution India vaccine policy, vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccines, Coronavirus vaccination Priority groups and availability of foreign vaccines India vaccine policy, vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccines, Coronavirus vaccination Benefits for economically weaker sections

In the previous policy starting May 1, a state could administer vaccines free to the 18-44 age group at centres run by the state government. At central government centres, only the three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above age 45 — were vaccinated free.

Also in Quixplained |Covid-19 and children: What to watch out for

Also, the Centre had asked states to procure 25 per cent of the doses from the open market to vaccinate the 18-44 year age group. Before that (January 16 to April 30), the Centre had procured and allocated vaccine doses to the states for free vaccination of three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and persons above the age of 45.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Jun 12: Latest News

Advertisement