Quixplained: What you need to know about India’s new Covid-19 vaccination policy

A new policy for Covid-19 vaccination in India will come into effect on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India will shift to centralised procurement of vaccines, after several states faced difficulties in procuring and managing the funding of vaccines.

The The Centre will directly procure 75 per cent of the doses manufactured by vaccine companies, and distribute this among the states, to be administered free. Private hospitals will have exclusive access to the remaining 25 per cent.

So, how much do vaccines now cost? Does one still need to register on CoWin and Aarogya Setu? Which groups will be prioritised for vaccination? And, which vaccines are being administered in the country? Take a look.

In the previous policy starting May 1, a state could administer vaccines free to the 18-44 age group at centres run by the state government. At central government centres, only the three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above age 45 — were vaccinated free.

Also, the Centre had asked states to procure 25 per cent of the doses from the open market to vaccinate the 18-44 year age group. Before that (January 16 to April 30), the Centre had procured and allocated vaccine doses to the states for free vaccination of three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and persons above the age of 45.