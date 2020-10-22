India coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 22: Major drop in Maharashtra active cases

Women commuters travel in a Mumbai local train on the Harbour line on October 21, 2020. The Indian Railways has now allowed women, apart from essential workers, to board trains amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in the country are now more than three lakh lower than the peak that was achieved in the middle of October. There have been only five days since September 17 when detection of new infections has exceeded the number of people recovering from the disease.

Wednesday saw one of the biggest declines in active cases. About 56,000 new cases were detected while almost 80,000 patients were declared to have recovered. The total number of active cases has dropped to 7.15 lakh now. At its peak, it had crossed 10.17 lakh.

Almost half of this reduction has come from Maharashtra, where the active cases have declined from over three lakh to less than 1.6 lakh now. In relative terms, the biggest drop has happened in Andhra Pradesh which has seen its active cases go down by almost 70 per cent in the last one and a half months. The state had more than one lakh active cases in the first week of September, which has steadily come down to just about 32,000 now.

For the last one week, Andhra Pradesh has been contributing less than 4,000 cases every day, a big improvement from the days it was regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections daily.

In the last one week, active cases have declined in every major state except Delhi and West Bengal. Even Kerala, the fastest growing state right now, has seen a small drop in the active cases in the last week. Bihar, which has slowed down considerably in the last one and a half months, has also seen a slight rise in the active cases during this time.

Except for the usual drop on Monday, Delhi has been continuing on an upward trend for more than a week now. This is now the third phase of rise happening in Delhi. In the second phase, it had touched a high of almost 4,500 new cases a day, before declining to almost 2,000 a day. For the last eight days, its daily detections have once again been over 3,000, and rising. On Wednesday, almost 3,700 new cases were found in Delhi, the maximum since September 25.

West Bengal has been adding between 3,000 and 4,000 cases, consistently for the last 45 days. Its numbers have not fluctuated even on Mondays, because the test numbers in Wednesday do not drop significantly on Sundays. In the last two days, however, the state has reported more than 4,000 cases for the first time. The state has about 36,000 active cases right now. It has also been consistently reporting between 50 and 60 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of September.

On Wednesday, Kerala was the largest contributor of new infections in the country. This is the third time in the last two weeks that Kerala has emerged as the single largest contributor of cases, reporting more cases than even Maharashtra or Karnataka. The state reported over 8,300 new infections on Wednesday, slightly more than Maharashtra which has seen a very rapid decline in its daily detections of cases in the last couple of weeks.

Kerala has over 93,000 active cases right now, more than any other state barring Maharashtra and Karnataka. The state is also showing the most rapid growth in infection numbers anywhere in the country. Its current growth rate of 2.37 per cent per day is more than three times the national rate.

The total number of people who have so far been infected with the virus crossed 77 lakh on Wednesday. The United States which has been witnessing a fresh resurgence in cases has so far recorded over 81 lakh infections. The US is currently contributing more cases every day than India.

