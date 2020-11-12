India coronavirus numbers explained, Nov 12: Kerala is 6th state to cross 5 lakh cases

Migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu, wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, wait to be hired for the day, by the side of a road in Kochi, Kerala, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo: R S Iyer)

India coronavirus numbers explained: With 7,000 new cases on Wednesday, Kerala became the sixth state in the country to record more than five lakh coronavirus infections till now. Just a day earlier, Uttar Pradesh had also crossed the milestone. Uttar Pradesh, however, is adding far lesser number of cases every day than Kerala, which is all set to enter the league of top five states with maximum caseload.

It has taken Kerala exactly two months to move from one lakh cases to five lakh cases. It was on September 11 that the state, which had managed to keep the spread of the disease fairly under control for first six months, had reach one lakh cases. It has been a rapid rise after that, with Kerala regularly emerging as the largest contributor of new cases in the country on several days during this period.

Top 10 states with maximum caseload Top 10 states with maximum caseload

Overall, however, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reported more cases than Kerala’s four lakh during these last two months. Maharashtra added over 7.16 lakh cases during this time, while Karnataka counted more than 4.13 lakh. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

More recently, of course, Kerala is getting outnumbered every day by Delhi, whose daily coronavirus numbers are touching new heights every day. On Wednesday, Delhi detected more than 8,500 new cases. For five days in the last one week, Delhi has contributed the maximum number of new cases in the country. For the last two days, Delhi has also reported more than 80 deaths. This has happened for the first time since early July. Barring Maharashtra, no other state has been reporting such high number of deaths right now.

A little less than 48,000 new cases were reported from across the country on Wednesday, taking the number of people who have so far been infected with the virus to more than 86.83 lakh.

Daily rise in Daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India

While the daily numbers in India have remained largely below 50,000 for over a fortnight now, coronavirus cases in the United States, and some other countries, are soaring to unprecedented levels. For the last one week, the United States, the only country to have more confirmed cases than India, has been reporting over one lakh cases every day. In fact, on a couple of days, more than 1.2 lakh cases have been detected, according to the database maintained by the World Health Organization.

The United States, which, not so long ago, looked set to be overtaken by India, will most likely touch 10 million (one crore) cases on Thursday. More than 2.36 lakh people have so far died in that country.

Don’t miss from Explained | How India’s Election Commission passed the Covid-19 test

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd