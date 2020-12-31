India’s coronavirus numbers explained: For 5 days running, daily deaths below 300

For the last five days now, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has remained below 300. At its peak, more than 1,000 deaths were being reported every day.

As on Tuesday, close to 1.5 lakh people had died in the country due to coronavirus-related complications, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. This number is less than 1.5 per cent of the total number of people who have so far been infected by the virus.

States with most Covid-19 deaths in India

More than a third of these deaths have happened in Maharashtra, where the death count is now more than 50,000, including those that the state has categorised as having caused by co-morbid conditions. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have both counted more than 12,000 deaths, while Delhi has seen over 10,000 fatalities until now.

There have been about 110 deaths per million of India’s population, which is less than half of the world average of about 230. There are several countries, including the United States, the UK and some other European countries, where this number is more than 1,000.

The drop in the daily death count is following the decline in the infections that are being detected every day. For more than two weeks now, the detection of new cases has remained below 30,000, and this is declining progressively.

In the last one week, fewer than 21,000 cases have been reported every day on an average. There is usually a two-to-three-week lag between a patient getting infected, and succumbing to the disease. As the number of new cases fall, so will the death count. When the epidemic is finally over, the total death count is expected to be well below one per cent of the number of people who got infected.