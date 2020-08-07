India Covid-19 numbers explained: Journey from 15 lakh to 20 lakh cases has taken just nine days

A long queue for registration of rapid antigen test at Baiganwadi in Mumbai on August 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) A long queue for registration of rapid antigen test at Baiganwadi in Mumbai on August 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 62,000 novel Coronavirus cases were detected in the country on Thursday, a new single day record, taking the total number of people who have so far been infected to well past 20 lakh. The journey from 15 lakh to 20 lakh cases has taken just nine days.

India had crossed the 15-lakh figure mark on July 28. In the nine days after that, more than 4.95 lakh cases have been added. During the same time, the United States, which has the maximum number of cases in the world, added about 5.19 lakh cases. Brazil, the only other country with more infections than India, added only 3.82 new cases during this period.

Case Journey Milestone Achieved on Number of Days 0 -1 lakh 18-May 78 1 – 5 lakh 26-June 39 10 lakh 16-July 20 15 lakh 28-July 12 20 lakh 6-August 9

As of now, the United States has 47.28 lakh people who have been infected with the virus, while Brazil has 28.01 lakh. At the rate India is growing right now, it seems poised to overtake Brazil in about a month’s time.

Within the country, Andhra Pradesh is continuing to write new records of its own. It is all set to cross 2 lakh cases on Friday, undertaking the journey from 1 lakh to 2 lakh cases in just 11 days. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had both taken twice that time to traverse that journey. Maharashtra’s further additions of one lakh cases have come in 14 days (2 to 3 lakh) and 11 days (3 to 4 lakh), but those happened at expanded baselines. As the total number of cases become bigger, the chances of higher number of new cases being detected every day also increases.

In the ten days after crossing the one-lakh figure, Andhra Pradesh has added more than 94,000 cases. During the same time, Maharashtra which has more than double the caseload has found just about 96,000 new cases. Tamil Nadu, the other states with higher caseload than Andhra Pradesh, has detected only about 58,000 new cases during this period.

Andhra Pradesh’s growth rate has dropped off a bit, from a high of almost 10 per cent every day to just over 6 per cent now, but it still is in the midst of the most prolonged high growth curve that any state has had so far. On Friday, the state reported more than 10,000 new cases for the second successive day. It has almost 1.97 lakh cases now.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 479,779 11,514 316,375 16,792 Tamil Nadu 279,144 5,684 221,087 4,571 Andhra Pradesh 196,789 10,328 112,870 1,753 Karnataka 158,254 6,805 80,281 2,905 Delhi 141,531 1,299 127,124 4,059 Uttar Pradesh 108,974 4,636 63,402 1,918 West Bengal 86,754 2,954 61,023 1,902 Telangana 75,257 2,207 53,239 601 Bihar 68,148 3,416 43,820 388 Gujarat 67,810 1,033 50,322 2,584

Maharashtra reported more than 11,000 new cases for the second time in one week. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been adding large number of cases. With the detection of over 3,400 cases on Thursday, Bihar now has more infections than Gujarat.

The growth rate of total cases has continued to come down, and at just about 3.08 per cent per day, it has touched an all-time low. The national growth rate has continued to decline despite the fact that as many as 22 states and union territories have been growing faster. However, some key states, including the top two, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and five in top ten — three others being Delhi, Telangana and Gujarat — continue to grow at much slower rate. The growth rate in Delhi, in fact, has dropped below one per cent per day, and has remained there for almost two weeks now.

