India Covid-19 numbers explained: Even smaller states have significantly large spread of Covid-19

Travellers wait to board the first train from Gujarat to Guwahati from the Vadodara railway station, on May 5, 2020. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Travellers wait to board the first train from Gujarat to Guwahati from the Vadodara railway station, on May 5, 2020. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

India Coronavirus Cases: With novel Coronavirus spreading rapidly all over the country, there are only three states right now, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, that have less than 1,000 people infected with the disease. Lakshadweep, of course, still hasn’t reported even a single case till now, the only region in India entirely free of the epidemic.

Otherwise, even the relatively smaller states now have significantly large spread of the disease. Goa, for example, has seen more than 7,000 of its people infected by the virus till now. Tripura has over 5,500 cases, while Manipur has more than 3,000, and Nagaland a little less than 2,500. Puducherry has more than 4,000 cases, while even Daman and Diu has over 1,300 people infected.

And in each of these states, the numbers are rising at a fast pace, at a rate higher than the national level. The infections had initially reached these states in the first and second week of May, when the lockdown was relaxed for the first time to enable people stuck in different parts of the country, and migrant workers, to return to their native places. After a period of very slow growth, the number of cases have begun to rise rapidly in the last one month. In Goa, for example, the total number of infected people has nearly doubled in the last 15 days. Same has happened in Puducherry, as well.

Tuesday was one of those rare occasions when the number of active cases in the country, those who are yet to recover from the disease, went down compared to the previous day. That is because the number of recoveries, combined with the number of deaths, exceeded the new cases that were detected on Tuesday.

The daily rise of The daily rise of Covid-19 cases in India

With over 52,500 new cases detected in the country, the total number of infections crossed 19 lakh, out of which 12.82 lakh people have recovered from the disease. The number of dead is now close to 40,000.

The number of recoveries on Tuesday was the highest-ever for a single day. More than 51,700 people were declared to have been recovered. Three days earlier, the number of recoveries had crossed 50,000 for the first time, but the next two days the number had fallen to much lower levels.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 457,956 7,760 299,356 16,142 Tamil Nadu 268,285 5,063 208,784 4,349 Andhra Pradesh 176,333 9,747 95,625 1,604 Karnataka 145,830 6,259 69,272 2,712 Delhi 139,156 674 125,226 4,033 Uttar Pradesh 100,310 2,948 57,271 1,817 West Bengal 80,984 2,752 56,884 1,785 Telangana 70,958 2,012 50,814 576 Gujarat 65,704 1,020 48,359 2,534 Bihar 62,031 2,464 40,760 349

More than 6 lakh samples have been tested on each of the last two days, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 2.14 crore. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are the top states with highest number of samples having been tested so far. Each of these have tested more than 20 lakh samples.

As expected, the total number of infections in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1-lakh figure mark on Tuesday, with the detection of almost 3,000 new positive cases. Uttar Pradesh now is the sixth state in the country to have more than one lakh people infected with the disease. Over 57,000 of these have already recovered, while more than 1,800 have so far died in the state.

Don’t miss from Explained | Covid-19 vaccine tracker: WHO asks Russia to follow regulations; Britain says won’t use Russian vaccine

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd