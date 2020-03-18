An Expert Explains: ‘Time to start random testing of people with flu, scale it up if necessary’

From what we have seen so far, this disease is mild in younger people — those who are below the age of 60 years. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) From what we have seen so far, this disease is mild in younger people — those who are below the age of 60 years. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

(Written by Malik Peiris)

Is India not testing enough? Is there a danger of missing out on infected people if only those with foreign travel and contact histories are tested?

Frankly, it is not possible for a country like India to test all its people. The numbers are too big. But there are ways by which community transmission of the virus can be assessed. One way could be to start random testing patients of pneumonia or influenza, irrespective of their travel history. This will give India some idea of whether community transmission is happening or not. If there are indications that it has happened, then the testing would need to be scaled up further.

In Hong Kong, for example, initially testing was done on travellers from China, and then from other countries. Now all patients with pneumonia are being tested. But I understand it is not so easy for bigger countries with large populations like India. Largescale testing is probably possible in the short term, but I am not sure whether it is sustainable in the longer term. Countries need to think it through and ensure that their action plan is sustainable for at least a six- to nine-month period.

How workable are suggestions that building community immunity is a better way to deal with the virus?

While implementation of aggressive disease-control measures such as school closure and social distancing may defer the transmission in countries which are at risk mainly through the import of the disease, it is unclear whether the global spread of this virus can now be prevented. Whatever a country does, I think there is going to be continued introduction of the virus from outside. Some recent reports have said that the approach of the UK has been to accept that this outbreak is inevitable, and then work on mitigating the impact, and protecting hospitals from getting overloaded. This approach would lead to 50 or 60 per cent of the population getting infected at some point of time, till the people develop immunity and the chain of transmission stops. I understand people getting shocked with this kind of approach, but we have to face up to reality, and in the long term, it may help in controlling the outbreak.

But then, are we not also looking at a large number of casualties?

From what we have seen so far, this disease is mild in younger people — those who are below the age of 60 years. There is a need to be careful about the older lot, and those with underlying medical conditions. Right now, it would make sense if people who have fever or cough do not visit older relatives or go to work. It is best to remain isolated at home with fewer people.

Would the higher temperatures in summer slow the spread of the virus?

What we can say as of now is that it is likely to be less efficient in countries with higher temperatures. We know that this virus can survive for several days. At about 22°C, it can stay alive for three to four days. At higher temperatures, say in the range of 33-35°C, the duration of survival would be much smaller. We do not have the full evidence at the moment, but in warmer countries, transmission may be less efficient. However, we cannot assume that it is going to completely stop transmission. If we are lucky, then higher temperatures may reduce transmission to some extent.

The present virus is very similar to the SARS virus of 2003. Studies conducted on the SARS virus had showed that the survival viability was rapidly lost at higher temperatures and higher relative humidity. This may explain why some Asian countries in the tropical areas, such as Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand, did not have major community outbreaks of SARS.

Dr Malik Peiris is a public health virologist at the University of Hong Kong who played a key role in identifying the SARS coronavirus in 2003. He spoke to Anuradha Mascarenhas

