India coronavirus numbers explained: Why recoveries being higher than active cases is nothing special

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 disease is now more than those who are currently sick. On Wednesday, 5,991 people were declared to have recovered, which took the total number of recoveries to 1,35,205. The number of people who are currently sick is 1,33,633.

But besides being an interesting milestone, this statistic has little significance as of now. This is neither the beginning of the end of the epidemic nor the arrival of the ‘peak’. It does not mean that the number of cases would be declining from now on. In fact, once we bring in the number of deaths into the equation, 7,745 at last count, it becomes clear that the number of recoveries is still below 50 per cent of the people who have so far been infected.

But more importantly, total recoveries and the number of active cases are not comparable metrics. Total recoveries account for everyone who has recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak. It is an accumulated number. Active cases, on the other hand, are only those that have been infected in the last 14 days, if we assume that everyone, apart from those who die, is recovering in 14 days. So the comparison is between a number that has accumulated over three months, which is the case in India right now, and a number that has emerged in the last two weeks.

With the passage of time, it is no surprise that the number of recoveries will progressively rise, as a proportion of the total number of infected as well. Right now, about 48 per cent of everyone who has been infected till now, about 2.85 lakh, have recovered. This percentage will increase progressively. In fact, if the overall fatality remains what scientists expect it to be, below one per cent eventually, by the time the epidemic comes to an end, more than 99 per cent of the infected would be expected to have recovered.

Right now, the fatality rate in India is about 2.7 per cent. But that is only because we are counting the number of dead against the infections that have been confirmed, through testing. Most likely, there are many more people, possibly even more than the confirmed number, who are also carrying the infection, but are unknown because they have not been tested. In large population groups, like that in India, the exact number of people infected during an epidemic may never be known. But scientists have ways to reach reliable estimates through careful sampling of people who can be selected for testing.

When those untested and unconfirmed infections are also accounted for, scientists expect the overall fatality to remain below one per cent. So, by the time the epidemic is over, the recovery rate should go up to at least 99 per cent. As of now, that milestone is still some distance away.

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 94,041 3,254 44,517 3,438 Tamil Nadu 36,841 1,927 19,333 326 Delhi 32,810 1,501 12,245 984 Gujarat 21,554 510 14,743 1,347 Uttar Pradesh 11,610 275 6,971 321 Rajasthan 11,487 355 8,456 259 Madhya Pradesh 10,049 200 6,892 427 Karnataka 6,041 120 2,862 71 West Bengal 9,328 343 3,779 432 Bihar 5,698 243 2,934 34

On Wednesday, India crossed another milestone. The total number of tests that have been carried out is over five million now. Almost 1.5 lakh tests are being done every day. The number of people tested would be slightly lower because positive cases are tested during the time of discharge as well, while many patients have had to be tested multiple times.

More than 10,000 cases were discovered on Wednesday, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat, and Rajasthan accounting for over 7,500 of these. Each of these five states, on Wednesday, recorded their highest single-day numbers or very close to that.

