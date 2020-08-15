India coronavirus numbers explained: Mizoram only state with less than 1,000 cases

Friday’s rise was unusual in Sikkim, which has been adding cases mostly in lower double digits. (AP/File)

India Coronavirus Cases: The discovery of 148 new infections took the total number of confirmed cases novel Coronavirus in Sikkim to 1,080, leaving Mizoram as the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases now. Of course, Lakshadweep continues to be the Coronavirus-free, with no cases having been detected on the islands so far.

Friday’s rise was unusual in Sikkim, which has been adding cases mostly in lower double digits. Only once earlier has the number of new infections been more than 100, while on another occasion 95 cases were detected. In Mizoram, 657 people have so far been found to have been infected with the virus.

Compared to their population sizes, several smaller states have been carrying large caseloads. Based on 2011 Census figures, Ladakh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and, Daman and Diu have more number of people infected per million population than even Maharashtra.

Puducherry has a bigger caseload per million population than Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, while Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland or Manipur, have much higher cases per million population compared to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, or Kerala.

In actual case numbers, states like Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Manipur, and Nagaland have been punching way above their weight. Goa, in fact, now has almost 11,000 confirmed cases, while Uttarakhand has already crossed 11,000. Tripura and Puducherry are touching 7,000 cases now, while Manipur and Himachal Pradesh are around 4,000 cases each.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Daman and Diu, all have around 2,000 cases. Some of these smaller states, Goa, Puducherry and Tripura, in particular, have also been growing steadily at a faster pace than the national growth rate.

Delhi has the highest number of infected people per million cases, over 8,000, while Meghalaya has the lowest at around 400.

In India as a whole, about 1829 positive cases have been detected per million population till now, while the world average has been 2,740.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 572,734 12,608 401,442 19,427 Tamil Nadu 326,245 5,890 267,015 5,514 Andhra Pradesh 273,085 8,943 180,703 2,475 Karnataka 211,108 7,908 128,182 3,725 Delhi 150,652 1,192 135,108 4,178 Uttar Pradesh 145,287 4,512 92,526 2,335 West Bengal 110,358 3,035 81,189 2,319 Bihar 98,370 3,911 65,307 500 Telangana 90,259 1,863 66,196 684 Gujarat 76,569 1,087 59,522 2,748

A total of 65,000 new infections were detected across the country on Friday, taking the total number of people who have so far been found infected to well past 2.5 million. The last half a million cases have been added in just eight days. The journey from 15 lakh to 20 lakh cases had taken nine days, while the five lakh cases before that had come in 12 days.

Over 17.51 lakh people, or more than 71 per cent of the total infected, have already recovered from the disease. The death count has gone over 48,000, with 996 deaths recorded on Friday.

