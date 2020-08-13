India Coronavirus Numbers, August 13: UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam biggest contributors to daily numbers

Police personnel wear masks during a rehearsal for Independence Day, at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

India Coronavirus Cases: While Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have seen a dramatic rise in their novel Coronavirus cases in the last month and a half, there are at least four other large states where the disease has been spreading at a very fast rate.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam have seen their Coronavirus numbers grow by several times since July, and are now the biggest contributors to the daily numbers, apart from the usual suspects Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal already host more than 1 lakh people who have so far been infected with the virus, while Bihar is getting there. Assam, with about 68,000 cases is some distance away, but it too has been growing at a fast pace.

Each of these four states have been clocking daily growth rates of more than 4 per cent since July, when the national growth rate has been declining steadily, and now stands around 2.8 per cent. Since the start of July, the infection numbers in Bihar and Assam have grown by more than eight times, while in Uttar Pradesh it has increased by five times. West Bengal has seen its numbers rise by more than four times during this period. The death numbers in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have increased proportionately, and both the states have counted more than 2,200 deaths till now. But in Bihar and Assam, the death counts are relatively low. Bihar has recorded just 474 deaths till now, while in Assam, the number of deaths is 161.

In the third rung of states are Odisha and Kerala, and now, also Punjab, which has been seeing a relatively high growth after a long time. Odisha now has more than 50,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with most of them concentrated in Ganjam and Khurda districts, where the spread had started with the influx of migrant workers in the first week of May.

Kerala, which had offered a lot of hope during the first three months of the epidemic in the way it had been able to contain the spread, has been adding relatively large number of cases for the last one month and a half. Its confirmed case count is now heading towards 40,000, and growing well above the national growth rate.

Punjab had seen its daily numbers dip to single digits for most of June and July, but the disease spread seems to be picking up again. In the last one week, the state has added more than 7,000 cases, and its confirmed case count now is touching 27,000.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India The daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India

On Wednesday, close to 67,000 new cases were discovered across the country, the highest so far, and the confirmed infections now are just a shade below 24 lakh. About 17 lakh of these, or about 71 per cent, have recovered from the disease, while the death toll crossed 47,000 on Wednesday. India now has the fourth highest death count in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 548,313 12,712 381,843 18,650 Tamil Nadu 314,520 5,871 256,313 5,278 Andhra Pradesh 254,146 9,597 161,425 2,296 Karnataka 196,494 7,883 112,633 3,518 Delhi 148,504 1,113 133,405 4,153 Uttar Pradesh 136,238 4,475 84,661 2,230 West Bengal 104,326 2,936 76,120 2.203 Bihar 90,553 3,741 60,068 474 Telangana 86,475 1,931 63,74 665 Gujarat 74,390 1,152 57,393 2,715

Don’t miss from Explained | Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 13: US has pre-ordered 800 million doses for its 330 million population

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd