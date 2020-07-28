India coronavirus numbers explained: Uttar Pradesh now tests more than other states

India coronavirus numbers explained: Uttar Pradesh has now tested 19.41 lakh samples till now, while Maharashtra has tested 19.25 lakh. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) India coronavirus numbers explained: Uttar Pradesh has now tested 19.41 lakh samples till now, while Maharashtra has tested 19.25 lakh. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India Coronavirus Cases: Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, became the first state to test more than one lakh samples a day for novel Coronavirus infection. In the process, it also overtook Maharashtra in terms of the total number of samples tested so far.

Uttar Pradesh has now tested 19.41 lakh samples till now, while Maharashtra has tested 19.25 lakh. Tamil Nadu still leads the testing figures by a comfortable margin, having tested more than 24.14 lakh samples till now.

India Coronavirus numbers explained: Tamil Nadu still leads the testing figures by a comfortable margin, having tested more than 24.14 lakh samples till now. India Coronavirus numbers explained: Tamil Nadu still leads the testing figures by a comfortable margin, having tested more than 24.14 lakh samples till now.

The actual number of people who have been tested would be lower than these numbers because many people are tested multiple times. During the early days of the epidemic, everyone was being tested before being discharged as well. In Tamil Nadu, for example, 23.24 lakh persons have been tested so far. Most of the states provide information only about the total number of samples tested, and not the number of people.

The enhanced testing in Uttar Pradesh has been made possible by the widespread deployment of the rapid antigen testing in the last one month. These antigen testing, which provide results within half an hour, account for almost half the daily tests in Uttar Pradesh now. Till it was only using the standard RT-PCR tests, considered to be the most robust at detecting the presence of the virus, Uttar Pradesh was lagging far behind, compared to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, two states which have led the testing numbers right from the start because they have the widest network of accredited laboratories in the country. In fact, at the start of June, Uttar Pradesh had conducted barely half the number of tests compared to these two states.

India coronavirus numbers explained: India coronavirus numbers explained: Covid-19 cases since July 2.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also begun deploying the antigen tests, and thus are now able to test far greater numbers everyday compared to about a month earlier.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

For the country as a whole, the testing numbers have increased to more than five lakh every day. At the start of the epidemic, barely a few hundred tests could be carried out every day, because very few laboratories were accredited to do so, and there was a shortage of testing kits as well. But those bottlenecks have now been removed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country would soon be testing more than 10 lakh samples a day. He was speaking at an inauguration event of three big testing facilities, one each in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 383,723 7,924 221,944 13,883 Tamil Nadu 220,716 6,993 162,249 3,571 Delhi 131,219 613 116,372 3,853 Andhra Pradesh 102,349 6,051 49,558 1,090 Karnataka 101,465 5,324 37,685 1,961 Uttar Pradesh 70,493 3,505 42,833 1,456 West Bengal 60,830 2,112 39,917 1,411 Gujarat 56,874 1,053 41,380 2,348 Telangana 55,532 1,593 42,106 471 Bihar 41,111 2,192 27,844 255

So far, more than one crore 73 lakh tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The increased testing has led to the detection of far greater number of infected people, not just the absolute numbers, which has now reached close to 1.5 million, but also proportionately. The positivity rate, or the proportion of people who turn out to be positive out of those who are tested, has been increasing steadily, from about 3.75 per cent at the start of May to 8.56 per cent now. It means that less than four people, out of every 100 tested, were being found to be infected with the disease at the start of May, and now this number is more than eight. The positivity rates differ widely in different cities and states, from about three per cent in some places, to more than 20 to 25 per cent in others.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also breached a one-lakh figure mark on Monday, but this was related to their total caseloads. Andhra Pradesh detected just over 6,000 new cases on Monday, a significant drop from the levels of 8,000 that it was reporting for the last few days, while Karnataka found another 5,300 infections. Both the states now have more than one lakh people who have been infected with the virus at some stage.

Don’t miss from Explained | Covid-19 vaccine tracker: India at the centre of vaccine and Moderna’s phase III trials

The number of daily new cases fell at the national level as well. Just over 47,700 fresh cases were detected across the country, taking the total number of people infected so far to 14.83 lakh. That means almost half a million cases have been added in the country in less than 12 days. The number of those having recovered from the disease is approaching one million now, while over 33,400 people have so far died.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd