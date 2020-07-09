India coronavirus numbers explained: Some good news from Delhi, more recovered than infected

Covid-19 isolation Centre at a Community Centre in Geeta colony in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Covid-19 isolation Centre at a Community Centre in Geeta colony in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus Numbers: On seven out of last eight days, the number of people who were declared to have recovered from the novel Coronavirus disease in Delhi has exceeded the number of new infections. On Wednesday, the difference in these two numbers was almost 2,000. There were 3,982 people who were declared recovered, while 2,033 people were found to have been infected.

After reaching a peak on June 23, when 3,947 new infections were detected in Delhi, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases every day. In fact, on Monday, only 1,379 new cases were discovered in the capital. On the other hand, the people who had been found infected two to three weeks ago, when Delhi was reporting high numbers, have started to recover.

Coronavirus numbers explained: Number of new cases everyday since June 15. Coronavirus numbers explained: Number of new cases everyday since June 15.

Daily recoveries going higher than the new infections is an important trend to watch out for. If this trend holds for more than two weeks at a stretch, it could be an indication of the disease having peaked. It would mean that more people are recovering from the disease than are falling sick. In Delhi, this trend has been holding on for about a week, though there has been deviation on at least one day. This is the longest that the trend has held on in any major state. Other states have reported higher recoveries than new infections on several occasions, but this has never held on for more than two or three days.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 223,724 6,603 123,192 9,448 Tamil Nadu 122,350 3,756 74,167 1,700 Delhi 104,864 2,033 78,199 3,213 Gujarat 38,419 783 27,313 1,995 Uttar Pradesh 31,156 1,188 20,331 845 Telangana 29,536 1,924 17,279 324 Karnataka 28,877 2,062 11,876 474 West Bengal 24,823 986 16,291 827 Andhra Pradesh 22,259 1,062 11,101 264 Rajasthan 21,946 659 16,753 482

Rajasthan is a good example. In the last one month, there have been several days when higher recoveries have been reported compared to new cases. But it has never continued for more than two days at a stretch. Similar has been the case in Madhya Pradesh, another state like Rajasthan, which, despite having a large caseload, has been reporting relatively fewer number of new infections every day.

In states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the new infections still far outnumber the daily recoveries, and that is what has been happening at the national level too. The only time the number of recoveries in the country as a whole has gone past the new cases was when Maharashtra bunched together previously unreported recoveries from earlier days and reported 8,000 recoveries in a single day. As of now, there is still a significant difference between the daily new infections and daily recoveries at the national level. On Wednesday, for example, over 24,800 new cases were detected across the country, while just over 19,500 were declared to have been recovered.

The total number of infections in the country has now crossed 7.67 lakh, out of which more than 4.76 lakh, or about 62 per cent, have already recovered from the disease. More than 21,000 people, or about 2.75 per cent of those infected, have so far died.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported as many as 54 deaths, an unusually high number from a state which, till about two weeks ago, was reporting deaths in single digits. Karnataka is already the state with the fastest-growing infection numbers. Close to 60 per cent of its total 28,877 infections have been detected in just last one week. The number of dead, even though it had increased during this time, was still low compared to many other states. Its previous highest was 42 four days ago.

Tamil Nadu was another state with high number of deaths on Wednesday. It reported 64. But the state has now been reporting at least 50 deaths every day for the last at least ten days now. The maximum number of deaths are still being reported by Maharashtra, which usually has more than 100 every day. Nationally, the daily number of deaths has been touching almost 500 now.

