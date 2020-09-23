India coronavirus numbers explained, Sept 23: After Pune and Delhi, Bengaluru crosses 2 lakh Covid-19 cases

A rapid test for Covid-19 is conducted in Mumbai on September 22, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Bengaluru, on Tuesday, became the third city in the country to have more than two lakh people infected with novel coronavirus. The city reported a little over 3,000 new cases on Tuesday to go past the two lakh-mark. Only Pune and Delhi have more people infected with the virus.

But Bengaluru has far greater number of active cases than even Delhi. The number of active cases is now touching 40,000 in the city. Only Pune has more, about 60,000. Bengaluru has been reporting between two and three thousand cases every day since the start of August, but in the last ten days, this number has been around the mid-3,000s. The city accounts for more than 37 per cent of all the confirmed infections in Karnataka.

At the national level, the number of recoveries remained higher than the detection of new cases for the fifth straight day on Tuesday, the longest that this trend has held. In fact, since June, there have been only three occasions before this when the daily recovery had exceeded the detection of new infections.

The result has been a significant decline in the number of active cases in the country in the last five days. It has fell from a high of 10.17 lakh on September 17 to a little over 9.68 lakh now.

The number of recoveries usually tail the new detections by about two weeks, because that is the normal time that it takes for an infected person to recover from the disease. The number of recoveries being reported now is roughly the same as the new detections that were happening about two weeks ago. On Monday, the recoveries even crossed the one-lakh figure, a milestone that the new detections are yet to touch.

The number of recoveries exceeding the new cases is a very welcome trend, and gives the hope that the spread of the disease might finally be contracting. However, the current trend might at least partially be explained with a relative reduction in the number of tests being carried out in the country in the last one week, which has resulted in the comparatively lower discovery of new infections. As such, this trend could be a temporary phenomenon and can reverse anytime. Also, it might not be projecting a very accurate picture of the ground situation.

India’s daily new cases have remained in the 90,000s for almost three weeks now.. It had last spent this long a time in the 60,000s before making a big leap, and quickly moving into the 90,000s. In the last one week, the testing numbers have been slightly lower than normal, and not just on the weekends. In the last three days, for example, the number of samples having been tested have averaged around 8.72 lakh, much lower than the 10-11 lakh samples are were being tested before that. This has been mainly responsible for keeping the daily new detections from showing any big surge.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has gone past 90,000. India now accounts for almost ten per cent of all the deaths that have happened in the world.

