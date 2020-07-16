India Coronavirus numbers explained: 1 million cases likely to be reached today

A team of doctors in Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on July 14, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) A team of doctors in Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on July 14, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus Cases Numbers: While Karnataka has been the focus of attention for its rapid rise in number of novel Coronavirus cases, there are three other states in the top-ten list which are growing very fast and have followed very similar trajectories.

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have all seen a sharp increase in their Coronavirus numbers this month. The total number of infections in each of these states has nearly doubled since the start of July. While Uttar Pradesh has the highest caseload among these three, with more than 41,000 people having so far been infected, it is Andhra Pradesh which is growing at the fastest pace.

Daily new cases in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Daily new cases in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The current daily rate of growth in Andhra Pradesh is 6.87 per cent, which is second only to Karnataka, which is growing at 7.29 per cent. Uttar Pradesh is growing at 4.14 per cent, while West Bengal is growing at 4.78 per cent right now.

Andhra Pradesh added 2,432 new patients on Wednesday, its highest so far. In the last one week, the state has reported more than 13,000 new cases, which is higher than Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Since the start of July, the total number of infections in Andhra Pradesh has increased from about 15,200 to about 35,400 now. Uttar Pradesh has seen its numbers grow from about 24,000 to over 41,000, while West Bengal has increased from about 19,000 to more than 34,000 during the same period.

All these states were reporting between 400 and 600 cases every day till the end of last month, but are consistently adding over 1,000 cases now (see chart above).

Rise in cases in India since July 1. Rise in cases in India since July 1.

Along with Karnataka, and Telangana which has started signs of slowing down in the last few days, these three are the only ones in the top ten states that are currently growing faster than the national growth rate, which is 3.37 per cent right now. These three states have also been doing relatively well on the testing front. Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have both tested more than 1.2 million samples till now, the most after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, while West Bengal has also increased its testing capacity in the last few weeks. It has done about 6.5 lakh tests till now.

Karnataka, in the meanwhile, continues to grow rapidly. On Wednesday, it detected more than 3,000 new cases for the first time. The state now has more than 47,000 cases. Telangana, till about a week ago ahead of Karnataka, and growing equally fast, has slowed down a bit. Its daily additions are in the range of 1,400 to 1,600 now, and the total caseload is less than 40,000 right now.

On Wednesday, more than 32,500 new infections were detected from across the country, a new record, and a significant jump from the trend being seen till now. The total number of infections has climbed up to 9.68 lakh now, and, at this rate, the one million mark is likely to be crossed on Thursday itself.

That would mean that the journey from half a million to one million would have been completed in less than three weeks. In contrast, it had taken nearly four months for India to reach the first half a million cases.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 275,640 7,975 152,613 10,928 Tamil Nadu 151,820 4,496 102,310 2,167 Delhi 116,993 1,647 95,699 3,487 Karnataka 47,253 3,176 18,466 934 Gujarat 44,648 925 31,346 2,081 Uttar Pradesh 41,383 1,659 25,743 1,012 Telangana 39,342 1,597 25,999 386 Andhra Pradesh 35,451 2,432 18,378 452 West Bengal 34,427 1,589 20,680 1,000 Rajasthan 26,320 866 19,387 530

More than 6.12 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far. But the gap between daily number of new cases and daily recoveries has been increasing for the last few days.

The number of deaths reported from across the country crossed the 600-mark for the first time on Wednesday. Maharashtra contributed 233 of these while Karnataka reported 86. Tamil Nadu and Delhi together accounted for another more than 100 deaths.

