India coronavirus numbers explained: A quiet surge in Odisha

Workers fix up a Covid-19 centre in Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi on July 9, 2020. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Workers fix up a Covid-19 centre in Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi on July 9, 2020. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

India Coronavirus Numbers: While the rapid rise in the novel Coronavirus infections in Karnataka and Telangana has been attracting attention, Odisha has quietly started to show a big surge again. Odisha had first gained prominence around the second week of May when the first batch of returnees from other states, mainly Gujarat, had begun to test positive for the disease in a big way. At that time, it had been one of the fastest growing states in the country. The state had slowed down significantly after that.

But in the last one week, there has been big increase in the numbers reported by Odisha. Close to 4,000 new cases have been discovered in the state during this time, with the state total now touching 12,000. The current growth rate of confirmed cases in Odisha (seven-day compounded daily growth rate) is 5.71 per cent, only behind Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, and much higher than the national growth rate of 3.45 per cent.

The daily number of Coronavirus cases in India since June 15. The daily number of Coronavirus cases in India since June 15.

The new infections are being discovered primarily in the same areas where the first round of outbreak had been concentrated — Ganjam, Khurda and Jajpur — all having large number of people who had returned from their workplaces in other states. With more than 3,400 confirmed cases, Ganjam could well be carrying the highest caseload for a non-Metro, non-tier I and tier II city. In fact, Odisha is an outlier in the sense that its main urban centres, Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar and even Puri and Sambalpur, have relatively fewer number of cases, while a majority of cases are spread across the smaller towns. The Bhubaneshwar-Cuttack area has only 941 confirmed cases, less than 10 per cent of the state total. In most other states, the capital city or other big urban centres account for a much higher proportion of the cases. In Odisha, while Ganjam, Khurda and Jajpur are the worst affected, almost every other town in the state also has significant number of cases.

For the last four days, the state has been reporting more than 500 cases every day, and on Thursday, this number went up to 755. There has been a rise in the number of dead as well. Of the 59 Coronavirus patients reported to have died in the state, 25 have lost their lives in the last one week.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

On Thursday, the number of new Coronavirus cases from across the country crossed the 25,000 mark for the first time. More than 26,500 new cases were reported, that has taken India’s total infections to over 7.93 lakh. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone over 4.95 lakh. With 475 deaths reported on Tuesday, the number of Coronavirus positive people who have died has gone up to 21,604.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 230,599 6,875 127,259 9,667 Tamil Nadu 126,581 4,231 78,161 1,765 Delhi 107,051 2,187 82,226 3,258 Gujarat 39,280 861 27,742 2,010 Uttar Pradesh 32,362 1,206 21,127 862 Karnataka 31,105 2,228 12,833 490 Telangana 30,946 1,410 18,192 331 West Bengal 25,911 1,088 16,826 854 Andhra Pradesh 23,814 1,555 12,154 277 Rajasthan 22,446 500 16,957 491

Karnataka reported its highest single-day rise on Thursday, with 2,228 new cases, and has now overtaken Telangana in terms of total number of infections. So far, 31,105 people have been found to be positive for the disease in Karnataka, while Telangana has a confirmed caseload of 30,946. These two continue to be the fastest growing states in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh.

Assam has also been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of cases, with more than 5,000 new infections having detected in the last one week. The state has already re-imposed lockdown in Guwahati and surrounding areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd