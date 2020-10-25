India coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 25: India’s cases decline as global numbers rise

A crowded wholesale market in New Delhi on Saturday, October 24, 2020. (AP Photo: Altaf Qadri)

While many countries in the West have been reporting record numbers of new coronavirus infections in the last few days, the cases have continued to decline in India. On Saturday, about 50,000 new infections were detected in the country, the lowest since July 28, barring the big dip this past Monday.

For the 22nd consecutive day, more people recovered from the disease than fell ill, a trend that has resulted in a significant decline in active cases in the country. As on Saturday, there were just about 6.68 lakh active cases, down from over ten lakh a month ago.

The decline in India has gone against the global trend of rising numbers in most of the disease hotspots. The United States, for example, has been reporting more than 60,000 cases a day, a level not reached since early August. France has reported more than 40,000 cases for the last two days, according to the World Health Organisation database. Record levels are being reached in Italy, Spain, United Kingdom as well.

In India, current numbers are almost half of the peak that was achieved in the third week of September, and declining steadily. And the profile of main contributing states has also changed. On Saturday, Kerala once again emerged as the single largest contributor of new cases. This is for the first time that any state other than Maharashtra has been the biggest contributor of cases for two consecutive days.

Kerala reported more than 8,200 new cases on Saturday, while Maharashtra found only about 6,400, the second lowest in about three months. At one point of time, Maharashtra used to be not just the largest contributor, but also account for almost 40 per cent of the cases reported across India. That daily share has gone down below 15 per cent now.

Delhi and West Bengal have been the other big contributors in the last few days. Delhi is witnessing the third wave of surge, and for the last two days, it has reported more than 4,000 cases. West Bengal has now reported more than 4,000 cases for the last five days. The recent surge in the state is being attributed to the Durga Puja festivities.

Across most other states, the numbers are declining steadily. This now includes Karnataka, which till last week, was reporting numbers similar to Kerala, or even higher. In the last week, however, Karnataka has slowed down considerably, and its daily numbers have fallen below 5,000. On Saturday, the state reported less than 4,500 cases, the lowest since August 10.

Similar has been the trend in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Their daily cases have dropped to about 3,000 a day. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra. 📣 Click to follow Express Explained on Telegram

Ten states with maximum cases (Data as on October 24, 2020):

STATE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,638,961 6,417 1,455,107 43,660 Andhra Pradesh 804,026 3,342 765,991 6,566 Karnataka 798,378 4,471 700,737 10,892 Tamil Nadu 706,136 2,886 663,456 10,893 Uttar Pradesh 468,238 2,178 433,703 6,854 Kerala 386,087 8,253 287,261 1,340 Delhi 352,520 4,116 319,828 6,225 West Bengal 345,574 4,148 302,340 6,427 Odisha 281,215 1,633 262,031 1,298 Telangana 231,252 978 210,480 1,307

In Chhattisgarh, the daily new cases have come down from the peaks witnessed in September, but the state has been reporting large number of deaths in the last few weeks. It is one of the very few states to see a rise in its case fatality ratio, that has gone past one per cent now. For the last three days, more than 50 coronavirus related deaths have been reported from the state. The total death count is touching 1,800.

With Saturday’s additions, more than 78.64 lakh people in India have been infected with the virus so far, out of which 70.78 lakh, or 90 per cent, have recovered. The death count has reached more than 1.18 lakh now.

