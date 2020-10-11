India Coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 11: In a first, Kerala tops even Maharashtra

The last five lakh cases in India have been added in only eight days, even though there has been a significant reduction in the number of new cases being reported every day. (File)

Kerala reported the maximum number of new coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday, higher than even Maharashtra. It is the first time since March that any state has reported more cases than Maharashtra on any day.

Kerala detected 11,755 new cases on Saturday, its highest ever, while the count in Maharashtra fell to an unusually low number of 11,416. Maharashtra’s tally on Saturday was the lowest since September, barring last Monday when the just about 10,000 new cases were detected due to low testing on the previous day. (Follow Covid-19 Live Updates here)

Kerala has been in the midst of its worst ever surge in coronavirus cases, and the state government has said it was expecting the daily numbers to go even higher, and the decline was likely to begin only next month. State health minister K K Shailaja had told The Indian Express that the daily numbers could go as high as 20,000, though the effort was to contain it within 15,000 per day.

Daily cases since September 16. Daily cases since September 16.

The state’s coronavirus numbers are growing at the fastest rate for almost three weeks now. While India has been adding coronavirus cases at a rate of roughly one per cent every day, Kerala’s daily growth rate has been around 3.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus count in India crossed the seven million (70 lakh) mark on Saturday, and is now barely half a million (5 lakh) behind the United States, where the highest number of people have been infected with the virus till now. The world over, more than 37 million (3.7 crore) people have so far been infected, which means India has been carrying close to one fifth of the global burden of the disease

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,517,434 11,416 1,255,779 40,499 Andhra Pradesh 750,517 5,653 697,699 6,194 Karnataka 700,786 10,517 569,947 9,910 Tamil Nadu 651,370 5,242 597,033 10,187 Uttar Pradesh 433,712 3,046 387,149 6,353 Delhi 306,559 2,866 278,812 5,740 West Bengal 291,194 3,591 255,838 5,563 Kerala 279,855 11,755 182,874 1,012 Odisha 252,239 2,546 224,273 1,075 Telangana 212,063 1,717 185,128 1,222

The last five lakh cases in India have been added in only eight days, even though there has been a significant reduction in the number of new cases being reported every day. On Saturday, about 74,000 new cases were detected, while close to 90,000 people were declared to have recovered, continuing a recent welcome trend which has seen more people recovering from the disease every day than those who are found to be falling sick.

In many other parts of the world, mainly the United States and Europe, the coronavirus numbers have begun to rise again. In the United Kingdom, for example, the daily new detections had fallen to three-digit figure between June and August, but there has been a big surge happening since the last one month. In the last one week, the daily numbers have been more than 10,000. On October 5, it climbed up to 23,000, according to the database maintained by the World Health Organisation. A similar trend is being seen in Spain as well, where more than 10,000 new cases have been discovered for the last three day. There has been surge in numbers in Italy as well, though comparatively smaller than in the UK and Spain.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

United States has been detecting more than 52,000 new cases for the last two days, its highest since the middle of August. Globally, about 10 lakh cases have been added in just the last three days, a little over twenty per cent of which has been contributed by India.

Within the country, Karnataka became the third state to cross the seven-lakh mark for total number of confirmed infections. Karnataka has the second fastest growing numbers in the country, next only to Kerala. Its case numbers have been growing at over 1.5 per cent a day, and the state has now been reporting more than 10,000 cases for the last five days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.