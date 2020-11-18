India coronavirus numbers explained, Nov 18: Kerala seems to have left the worst behind

Applicants wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against Covid-19 keep physical distance as they line up for a driving test in Kochi, Monday, November 16, 2020. (AP Photo: R S Iyer)

India coronavirus numbers explained: Though it is still reporting a large number of new cases of infections every day, Kerala seems to have crossed the hump, at least for the time being, and left the worst behind. There has been a steady decline in the number of active cases for the last three weeks. Active cases have come down from a high of about 97,000 to about 70,000 now. This is still the second highest in the country right now, after Maharashtra.

For almost a month in September and October, Kerala had seen its cases grow at the fastest rate in the country. It had also started to report the highest number of cases, even more than Maharashtra. On a few occasions, it had reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day. And yet, the state seems to have avoided the worst predictions that were being made.

Kerala’s active Covid-19 cases since June Kerala’s active Covid-19 cases since June

Kerala Health Minister, and other state government officials, had said that the daily number of cases could go up as high as 15,000 or 20,000 at the peak, before it was expected to come down, hopefully towards the end of November. But it seems the 11,755 cases reported on October 10 will remain the peak for the state, at least in the current wave.

In the last one week, the state has reported less than 7,000 cases every day. Though these numbers are still the second highest in the country, after Delhi, a declining trend seems to have been established.

There is hope that Delhi may also finally have embarked on the downhill journey, though it is still too early in its case. The peak of more than 8,500 new cases was touched a week ago, and though there have been a couple of days of very low detection of cases, it has mainly been a result of low testing. Delhi is still not testing at the levels it was doing a week ago, and therefore the dip in the numbers could be very temporary. The national capital has been the largest contributor of cases in the country for more than ten days now, even on days when its detection dropped to nearly half because of low testing.

The disconcerting part in Delhi’s case is that the death count has risen sharply. For the last one week, more than 90 deaths have been reported in the city every day, which is second only to Maharashtra. Delhi’s death toll has now surpassed that of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. With more than 7,800 coronavirus-related deaths reported till now, Delhi’s death count is now the fourth highest in the country, behind Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

The top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload The top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, the total number of people who have so far been infected with the virus has crossed two lakh. The state has been in the midst of a surge in the last two weeks, and currently, its growth rate is next only to Delhi. In the last one week, the state has detected more than 16,000 new cases, the fifth highest in the country. As many as 15 states in the country have till now reported two lakh or more confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The daily detection of Covid-19 cases in India The daily detection of Covid-19 cases in India

Less than 39,000 new cases were detected from across the country on Tuesday, the third consecutive day when this number has remained below 40,000. But these low numbers seem to be a result of unusual dip in the testing levels. For five days now, the testing numbers have remained below ten lakh. This hasn’t happened in the last three months.

More than 89.12 lakh people have so far been detected with the virus, of which more than 83,35 lakh, or about 94 per cent, have recovered from the disease. The death toll is touching 1.31 lakh now.

Don’t miss from Explained | Why Pratap Bhanu Mehta believes the Supreme Court is failing to live up to its role

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd