India coronavirus numbers explained, Nov 11: Active cases fall below 5 lakh, half of country’s peak

Local train services resumed in West Bengal on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

India coronavirus numbers explained: There are now less than half the number of active cases of coronavirus infections than at the peak, two months ago. The number of active cases fell below the five-lakh mark on Tuesday, to a level last seen towards the end of July.

At its peak, in the second week of September, India had 10.17 lakh active cases, with more than 90,000 infections being detected every day. There has been a remarkable turnaround after that, with active cases going down steadily and progressively for the last two months. On Tuesday, the active cases fell to 4.94 lakh.

Active Covid-19 cases in India since May 1 Active Covid-19 cases in India since May 1

For 39 days at a stretch now, the detection of new cases has been lower than those who are being declared to have recovered from the disease, the main reason why the active cases are going down. In fact, there have been only five occasions in the last 54 days, since September 18, when this trend has not held.

During this time, since September 18 that is, more than 43,000 deaths have also been recorded, and these too figure in the reduced number of active cases.

In more recent days, active cases have been falling in most states in the country, including Kerala which, till a few days ago, was the largest contributor of new cases in the country. The only big exceptions right now are Delhi, and, a little surprisingly, Haryana. Delhi is in the midst of a big surge, and on Tuesday, it once again reported the maximum number of cases in the country, more than 7,800. For three consecutive days now, Delhi has reported more cases than any other state.

Active cases in Delhi have risen by more than 5,000 in the last one week, from about 36,000 to more than 41,000. After Maharashtra and Kerala, the national capital has the highest number of active cases.

Top 10 states with maximum Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload.

Haryana’s rise has not been noticed very well. After a gap of more than a month and a half, the state has once again started to report more than 2,000 cases a day. In fact, on Tuesday, it reported more than 2,400 new cases, the maximum since September 18. Its growth curve in the last two months has resembled that of Delhi, except for the fact that the peaks are much smaller. The active cases in the state had fallen to 10,000 by the third week of October, before it began to rise again. Currently, the state has more than 16,700 active cases. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

For a state of its size, even Himachal Pradesh, which has a total caseload of about 26,000, is in the midst of a surge. For the last two weeks, the state has been reporting more than 300 cases a day. On Tuesday, this number had shot up to 711. Just in the last one week, the state has seen its active cases rise by more than 2,000.

The daily rise in new Covid-19 cases detected in India. The daily rise in new Covid-19 cases detected in India.

A little over 44,000 new cases were detected across the country on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections recorded till now to over 86.36 lakh. The recoveries have crossed 80-lakh figure now, and that means that less than six per cent of all the infections in the country are currently active.

