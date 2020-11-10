India coronavirus numbers explained, Nov 10: Steady rise in cases in West Bengal

A worker sanitises a train at Sealdah station in Kolkata. Local trains will run from Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

India coronavirus numbers explained: Amidst the spectacular rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala and Delhi, a steadier, but prolonged, increase in West Bengal has hardly been noticed. West Bengal has been adding more than 3,000 cases every day since the middle of August, and has never really seen a decline all this while. But its maximum for a day never crossed 4,200.

With 4.1 lakh confirmed cases, West Bengal has the eighth largest caseload in the country right now. But in terms of active cases, it is fourth, after Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi. It is one of the very few states where the active cases were actually rising till very recently. That trend has changed now, and for the last one week, there has been a slow decline in the number of active cases, which have come down from a high of 37,000 to about 34,000 now. This has happened because of an increase in recoveries in the last few days, not due to any drop in the new cases.

Interestingly, on every single day in the last two weeks, West Bengal has reported between 3,900 and 4,000 cases, including on Mondays, when most states usually report a lower number of cases due to lesser testing on Sundays. West Bengal makes no exception of Sundays, and tests similar number of samples as on any other day. That is why it does not suffer the Monday drop as other states.

But such remarkable consistence in the detection of new cases, within a very narrow range of 100, is rare for any state with the kind of caseload that West Bengal has. Tamil Nadu showed a similar consistency for almost two months, not just two weeks, but the range in which the numbers remained confined was much wider, between 5,500 and 6,000. The daily numbers in West Bengal have remained unaffected even by the Durga Puja celebrations, which was expected to result in a major surge in the state.

This consistency also extends to the number of deaths being reported by the state. From the beginning of August, almost 100 days now, West Bengal has been reporting between 50 and 65 deaths every day. Rarely has the number gone out of this bracket. The state has recorded more than 7,300 coronavirus related deaths till now, the fourth highest in the country, after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, West Bengal was the second highest contributor of new cases in the country, after Delhi, as most states reported significantly lower numbers due to the Monday effect. Delhi’s numbers too came down from a level of more than 7,000, to just about 5,000, but even that was enough to make it top the charts for the day. Kerala reported about 3,600 cases while Maharashtra had less than 3,300.

Across the country, a little more than 38,000 new cases were detected. This was the third consecutive Monday that the daily number of new cases has remained below 40,000. On other days, the numbers have floated in the range of 40,000 to 50,000. With Monday’s addition, the total number of people who have so far been infected by the virus has reached 85.91 lakh, out of which 79.59 lakh, or about 93 per cent, have recovered. The number of active cases has dropped further to 5.09 lakh, while the death count has crossed 1.27 lakh. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

