India coronavirus numbers explained: Four states growing faster than national average

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases Numbers: For the last few days, India’s novel Coronavirus numbers are being powered mainly by the surge in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All the four are now in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload in the country, and at the moment these the only four in the top ten where the Coronavirus cases are growing at a rate faster than the national growth rate.

While Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum number of new cases every day, its rate of growth is still low. At 3.40 per cent, it is well below the seven-day compounded daily growth rate of 3.54 per cent.

The four southern states, on the other hand, are contributing large numbers and have a high growth rate as well. In the last one week, Tamil Nadu has reported more than 28,000 new cases. The total number of infections in the state crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday. Karnataka and Telangana, the fastest growing states, have added more than eight thousand each. Andhra Pradesh has joined the race only in the last couple of days, and has detected about 5,500 cases in the last one week.

The only exception to the southern dominance has been Kerala, which has seen the discovery of just over 1,000 cases in the last one week. By its own standards, however, Kerala has been growing quite fast. In fact, with a growth rate of 3.6 per cent it is currently growing faster than the country as a whole. The state now has a little less than 5,000 confirmed cases. But the number of deaths is very low. With just 24 deaths, the state has one of the lowest death rates in the country.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 192,990 6,364 104,687 8,376 Tamil Nadu 102,721 4.329 58,378 1,385 Delhi 94,695 2,520 65,624 2,923 Gujarat 34,686 787 24,941 1,906 Uttar Pradesh 25,797 972 17,597 749 West Bengal 20,488 669 13,571 717 Telangana 20,462 1,892 10,195 283 Karnataka 19,710 1,694 8,805 297 Rajasthan 18,937 390 15,168 440 Andhra Pradesh 16,934 837 7,632 206

This is the first time since the outbreak began in March that the southern states are driving the national numbers in this way. Individual states in the south have been among the major drivers earlier. Initially, it was Kerala, then Andhra Pradesh for a brief while, and Tamil Nadu has been there for close to two months now. But right now, there is a surge in all the southern states.

But that does not mean that rest of the country has been slowing down. Uttar Pradesh has been contributing large numbers every day, and so has West Bengal. After the spurt in the third week of June, Delhi has slowed down considerably, though, in absolute terms, it is still reporting more than 2,000 cases every day. Its growth rate, however, has fallen below three per cent. In the last one week, Delhi added more than 17,000 new cases.

Even relatively smaller states have significant caseloads now. Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand both now have more than 3,000 infections, while Jharkhand is getting there. The total number of infections has crossed 1,000 in Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh as well, the last two states reaching there on Friday. Puducherry, with 824, cases is not very far behind. In fact, Meghalaya is the only state in the country now with less than 100 confirmed infections. Even Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim crossed this mark on Friday.

More than 22,700 new cases were detected on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the country to close to 6.5 lakh. Only about 2.35 lakh of these are active cases, meaning these people are still to recover from the disease. More than 3.94 lakh people have so far recovered.

India is all poised to overtake Russia over the weekend, if not on Saturday itself, to become the country with the third largest caseload in the world, after the United States and Brazil. Russia has about 18,000 more cases than India at the moment.

