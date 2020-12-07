India Coronavirus numbers explained, Dec 7: Kerala re-emerges as top contributor of new cases

Kochi: Officials wearing PPE kits make arrangements for COVID-19 patients for their special postal voting in forthcoming local body elections, in Kochi, (PTI)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) numbers explained: More than two months of sustained decline in detection of new cases of coronavirus infections has meant that there are less than four lakh active cases of the disease right now, a level that was last seen in the month of July. As on Sunday, there were 3.96 lakh known active cases in the country, down from the peak of 10.17 lakh achieved in the third week of September.

It’s now exactly one month since the last time when more than 50,000 cases were detected in a day. On Sunday, less than 33,000 cases were reported from across the country, taking the total number of people infected with the virus so far to over 96.77 lakh.

Sunday was also the first time since early July that less than 400 deaths were reported in a day. More than 1.4 lakh coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far.

The minor rebound in the numbers of new cases that was being seen in the last week of November seems to have halted, at least for the time being. For more than a week now, the daily number has remained below 40,000 and less than the number of people who are declared to have recovered every day.

It’s now exactly one month since the last time when more than 50,000 cases were detected in a day. It’s now exactly one month since the last time when more than 50,000 cases were detected in a day.

The states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat which had been witnessing a significant rise in their numbers in the second half of November seem to be stabilizing now. All these states are off their peaks for several days now, and are showing a slow decline in their daily numbers. Each of these state has reported a reduction in the number of active cases in the last one week. 📣 Follow Express Explained on Telegram

The last one week has also seen the re-emergence of Kerala as the topmost contributor of new cases in the country. This has less to do with any big rise in the numbers being reported from the state and more with the fact that Delhi has shown a considerable decline during this period.

After consistently reporting more than 6,000 cases a day for about a month, Delhi’s numbers have now come down to between 3,000 and 4,000. In fact, on Sunday, Delhi reported only about 2,700 cases, the first time in a month and a half that this number had gone below 3,000. In the last one week, Delhi has seen its active cases go down by more than 10,000, the highest in the country, apart from Maharashtra.

But the death figures continue to remain high for the national capital. In the last one week, Delhi has reported 577 deaths. Maharashtra, the state which has had maximum number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country, reported 681 during this time. The total number of deaths in Delhi so far is now approaching 10,000.

Top ten states with maximum caseload Top ten states with maximum caseload

Coronavirus Explained Is 'natural immunity' from Covid-19 better than a vaccine?

Understanding the nature of India's economic recovery

Covid outbreaks in schools driven by community transmission, finds report Click here for more

Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country now which is still showing a growth rate of over one per cent a day in the daily cases. The national growth rate is now less than 0.35 per cent a day.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has now conducted more than two crore diagnostic tests, leaving other states far behind. The second-placed Tamil Nadu has tested only 1.24 crore samples till now, though the proportion of RT-PCR tests to others like rapid antigen tests is much higher in Tamil Nadu and many other states, when compared to Uttar Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd