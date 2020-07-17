India Coronavirus numbers explained: Day of records as India crosses the one-million infection mark

India Coronavirus numbers explained: Medical staff wearing PPE kit collecting swab samples at a COVID-19 testing centre in West Vinod Nagar, New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) India Coronavirus numbers explained: Medical staff wearing PPE kit collecting swab samples at a COVID-19 testing centre in West Vinod Nagar, New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

India Coronavirus Cases Numbers: With the detection of 35,000 new infections on Thursday, India now has more than one million people who have been infected with the novel Coronavirus at some point of time. Only two other countries have had more infections till now – the United States where more than 3.4 million people have so far been infected, and Brazil, where this number is touching two million.

In all these three countries, the disease is still spreading at a rapid rate. India has just started to add more than 30,000 cases per day. In the last two days, about 32,000 and 35,000 new infections were detected. The other two countries are routinely adding many more per day. In the United States, for example, more than 50,000 infections were detected every day for the last one week. The numbers have fluctuated in Brazil, but for most of this month, it has added more than 40,000 cases every day.

India Coronavirus numbers explained: India’s cases since July 1. India Coronavirus numbers explained: India’s cases since July 1.

Globally 13.37 million people have so far been infected with the virus, which has also claimed more than 580,000 deaths.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 284,281 8,641 158,140 11,194 Tamil Nadu 156,369 4,549 107,416 2,236 Delhi 118,645 1,652 97,693 3,545 Karnataka 51,422 4,169 19,729 1,038 Gujarat 45,567 919 32,174 2,091 Uttar Pradesh 43,441 2,058 26,675 1,046 Telangana 41,018 1,676 27,295 396 Andhra Pradesh 38,044 2,593 19,393 492 West Bengal 36,117 1,690 21,415 1,023 Rajasthan 27,057 737 19,855 538

The mortality rate in India is much lower, however, compared to many other countries, and also the world average. Globally, the mortality rate of the disease is about 4.3 per cent, while in India, it has dropped to 2.55 per cent now. The United States, which has seen the maximum number of deaths, more than 1.35 lakh, has a mortality rate of about 3.98, while Brazil, with over 74,000 deaths, has a mortality rate of 3.84 per cent.

The journey so far…

Infection Milestone Date Number of Days First Case January 29 — Outbreak begins March 2 Day 1 100 March 15 13 1,000 March 29 14 10,000 April 13 15 One lakh May 18 35 Five lakh June 26 39 One million July 16 20

Compared to India, these two countries had much higher number of deaths when they crossed the one million infection mark. The United States had crossed the one million mark on April 30, and at that time more than 57,700 people had already died in that country. Similarly, in Brazil, close to 50,000 people had died when the the one million infection mark had been crossed on June 21. In India, slightly more than 25,000 deaths have so far occurred due to the disease.

Thursday was a day of records in India. Several states, as many as six in the top ten, reported their highest single-day numbers on Thursday, and, in the process, achieved their own little milestones. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal detected record number of cases. Never before have so many high caseload states have simultaneously reported record numbers.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday was also the highest ever, 687, but then that was in keeping with an increasing trend in death numbers for the last few days. Every day in the last one week, more than 500 deaths have been reported, and for the last two days, this number has been more than 600.

Karnataka, the fastest growing state in the country right now, reported 4,169 new cases on Thursday, and its total caseload went past 50,000. It also reported more than 100 deaths for the first time in a single day, and its death toll crossed 1,000.

Uttar Pradesh had more than 2,000 cases for the first time, while Andhra Pradesh touched a new high of 2,500 infections.

