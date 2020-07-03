India Coronavirus numbers explained: Five of top 10 states report highest single-day Covid-19 figure

Disinfectant is sprayed on Panchkula MC staff at Chandigarh Sector 25 cremation ground on July 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) Disinfectant is sprayed on Panchkula MC staff at Chandigarh Sector 25 cremation ground on July 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases Numbers: Five of the top ten states with maximum caseloads — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — reported their highest single day figures on Thursday, as the number of new infections went past the 20,000 mark for the first time in the country.

Maharashtra breached the 6,000 mark, reporting 6,328 new cases, while Tamil Nadu crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, and found 4,343 cases on Thursday. Telangana and Karnataka, two of the fastest growing states right now, reported 1,213 and 1,502 cases respectively, while 845 new cases were found in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha also happened to record its highest single-day number of Thursday, reporting as many as 561 new cases. The state, after growing rapidly in May, had slowed down a bit in the last few weeks. Thursday’s jump was more than double of what it was usually reporting in the last ten days. The state now has 8,106 confirmed infections.

Remarkably, as many as 8,018 patients were declared discharged in Maharashtra on Thursday, almost four times the usual figure these days. This is the second time that Maharashtra has reported more than 8,000 recoveries in a single day. Before this, on May 29, the state had declared 8,381 people as discharged. That has been the only occasion so far when the number of recoveries across the country exceeded the number of new cases detected.

But just like the previous time, Thursday’s figure too is a result of adding up of unreported recoveries in the state from past several days. As a result of this jump, the number of recoveries on Thursday came quite close to the number of new infections detected. There were 20,032 recoveries reported from across the country, while 20,903 new cases were detected. This daily recovery against daily detection of new cases is one of the key indicators to watch out for. If the number of people recovering every day exceeds those falling sick, and the trend holds for at least two weeks, it could be a signal of the disease arriving near its peak. As of now, that stage still seems a little far off.

But the recoveries are likely to go up significantly in the coming days because of a change in guidelines for patients with mild symptoms who have been placed under home quarantine. On Thursday, the Health Ministry said such patients can now be declared as discharged after ten days from the onset of symptoms, if they don’t have fever for three days. Earlier, they used to be discharged after at least 17 days. This will apply to asymptomatic cases as well. If they remain asymptomatic throughout, they can be considered discharged ten days after detection. The patients under home isolation would no longer required to be tested before being declared as discharged.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 186,626 6,328 101,172 8,178 Tamil Nadu 98,392 4,343 56,021 1,321 Delhi 92,175 2,373 63,007 2,864 Gujarat 33,899 681 24,601 1,888 Uttar Pradesh 24,825 769 17,221 735 West Bengal 19,819 649 13,037 699 Telangana 18,570 1,213 9,069 275 Rajasthan 18,547 350 14,835 430 Karnataka 18,016 1,502 8,334 276 Andhra Pradesh 16,097 845 7,313 198

On Thursday, Maharashtra became the second state to have carried out more than one million tests. The state has so far tested 10.2 lakh samples. Tamil Nadu, the only other state with a million-plus tests, has tested 12.35 lakh samples. These two states also happen to host the largest number of laboratories in the country, both in the government and private sector. In Maharashtra, 114 laboratories are now involved in testing samples for novel Coronavirus. Sixty four of them are government laboratories while the remaining 50 are private.

Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also have pretty impressive testing numbers. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 9.32 lakh samples while Rajasthan has tested 8.54 lakh.

