India Coronavirus Numbers explained: Covid deaths declining in Delhi

Medics in protective suits carry the body of a COVID-19 patient for cremation in East Delhi (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus Cases: Along with the relative stabilisation in the detection of new infections around 1,000 to 1,200 every day, Delhi has also seen a significant decline in the number of deaths of novel Coronavirus patients in the last one month.

From a high of about 75 to 80 deaths recorded every day, the number has come down to between 10 and 15 now. Earlier this week, it once came down to single digits as well. Delhi is the only state in the country which has been witnessing a declining trend in the number of deaths right now.

Due to the high death count, Delhi also has one of the highest fatality rates in the country. Due to the high death count, Delhi also has one of the highest fatality rates in the country.

In absolute terms, however, the number of deaths in Delhi is still very high. With 4,188 deaths recorded till Saturday, Delhi has the third highest death count in the country, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, it is likely to be overtaken by Karnataka in a day or two. Karnataka has recorded 3,839 deaths till now, and has been reporting more than 100 deaths every day.

Due to the high death count, Delhi also has one of the highest fatality rates in the country. As on Saturday, the death rate in the Capital was 2.76 per cent, whereas the national death rate has now fallen to 1.93 per cent. The highest death rates are in Maharashtra and Gujarat, around 3.5 per cent in both states. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video meeting with state chief ministers, said the effort should be to bring down the death rate to around 1 per cent in every state.

The highest death rates are in Maharashtra and Gujarat, around 3.5 per cent in both states The highest death rates are in Maharashtra and Gujarat, around 3.5 per cent in both states

On Saturday, Bihar became the eighth state in the country to have more than one lakh infections in the country. The state detected 3,536 new cases on Saturday, taking its total number of infections to 1.01 lakh. Right now, Bihar is the fastest growing state among the major states, more than even Andhra Pradesh, which has been slowing down a bit after growing at over eight per cent for quite some time. Bihar’s current growth rate is 4.32 per cent per day, compared to the national growth rate of 2.66 per cent. The growth rate of Andhra Pradesh has now fallen to 3.8 per cent.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

About 64,500 new cases were detected across the country on Saturday About 64,500 new cases were detected across the country on Saturday

But Bihar has very low death numbers. So far, 515 people are reported to have died due to novel Coronavirus in the state. That gives it a death rate of 0.51 per cent, one of the lowest among the major states.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 584,754 12,020 408,286 19,749 Tamil Nadu 332,105 5,860 272,251 5,641 Andhra Pradesh 281,817 8,732 191,117 2,562 Karnataka 219,926 8,818 134,811 3,839 Delhi 151,928 1,276 136,251 4,188 Uttar Pradesh 150,061 4,774 96,231 2,393 West Bengal 113,432 3,074 83,836 2,377 Bihar 101,906 3,536 68,675 515 Telangana 91,361 1,102 68,126 693 Gujarat 77,663 1,094 60,537 2,767

Coronavirus Explained Covid deaths declining in Delhi

Fauci says even ‘half an effective’ vaccine can control pandemic

ExplainSpeaking on economy | Atmanirbhar Bharat: A brief and not-so-affectionate history Click here for more

About 64,500 new cases were detected across the country on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 25.89 lakh, out of which 18.62 lakh, just about 72 per cent, have recovered from the disease. The death count is just about to touch 50,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd